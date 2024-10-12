Rui Hachimura: Lakers Focused On Details To Avoid Poor Start To Season

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick has been focused on maximizing the time he has before the start of the 2024-25 season, which includes playing his starters like Rui Hachimura early in the preseason.

So far, Hachimura has appeared in all three preseason games for the Lakers and has started to find his groove on the offensive end. Redick outlined his plan for Hachimura this upcoming season, with the forward noting he’s looking to shoot more from outside and crashing the glass.

Normally, head coaches might only play their regulars spot minutes here and there to keep them fresh for the season but for someone new like Redick these are valuable reps for his players to get. Hachimura recently discussed the importance of preseason reps and how that will translate into the upcoming season, as seen on Spectrum SportsNet:

“Yeah, I think we talked about it before the season starts,” Hachimura said. “This year is gonna be about the details. We’re gonna focus on every possession, it doesn’t matter if it’s the preseason or whatever. For us, it’s a practice. We haven’t had many practices yet so this kind of stuff helps us to get in a good rhythm going into the season. Even last season, we were kind of messing around the first 30-40 games and then we came back and made the playoffs. But I don’t think we can do that this year again so we got to kind of set the tone and just play like we’ve been doing when the season starts.”

Training camp only offers so many practice opportunities for teams, so it sounds like Hachimura and the team are putting a lot of value into their preseason slate. Through three games, the Lakers have managed to pick up just one win but the most important thing is they’re executing their game plans and strategies on both ends of the floor.

The 2024-25 season is going to be pressured-filled for Los Angeles as they try to overcome a difficult Western Conference filled with contenders. Hachimura is already pegged as a starter and it’ll be interesting to see how he fares as the Lakers look to avoid another slow start.

D’Angelo Russell believes Rui Hachimura will have a big impact for Lakers

As one of the few forwards who can create his own shot and hold his own in the post, Rui Hachimura will be a key part of the rotation. Fellow starter D’Angelo Russell previously expressed his belief in Hachimura and said he would make a big impact for the Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!