Rui Hachimura Ruled Out As Lakers Host Pelicans In Second Night Of Back-To-Back

The Los Angeles Lakers have ruled Rui Hachimura out on the second night of a back-to-back as they are set to host the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. Hachimura is still working his way back from left patellar tendinopathy and the Lakers are likely just being cautious and want to ensure he is fully healthy once the playoffs begin.

Thankfully, the Lakers are well equipped to handle his absence as Dorian Finney-Smith will slide into the starting lineup and will be looking to bounce back after an awful shooting night in Thursday’s loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Finney-Smith and Gabe Vincent shot a combined 1-of-10 from 3-point range against the Warriors and that just won’t get it done as the Lakers need their role players to knock down those open looks. The Lakers will also need Luka Doncic to play better as well.

While LeBron James is feeling the best he has physically since returning from injury, and Austin Reaves continues to shine on a nightly basis, Doncic struggled against the Warriors. He shot just 6-of-17 from the field and missed all six of his 3-point attempts and while he did contribute in other ways, the Lakers need him to be better.

Playing the Pelicans gives the Lakers the ideal opportunity to start getting things back on track both individually and as a team overall. Reaves has said the struggles are part of the process as this team continues to build its chemistry and this game should be one that turns things into a positive direction.

The Pelicans have been decimated by injuries and recently shut down both Zion Williamson and CJ McCollum for the rest of the season after having already lost Trey Murphy, Dejounte Murray and Herb Jones. But that still doesn’t mean the Lakers can just waltz into this game and expect to win.

Veterans Kelly Olynyk and Bruce Brown have given the Lakers fits in the past and Jose Alvarado is capable of wrecking havoc in any contest. Not to mention young, unknown players are always looking to make a name for themselves against the Lakers.

As long as this team comes in to this game locked in, they should be able to put the Pelicans away early. But they can’t afford to let New Orleans hang around and get any confidence as that is always dangerous.

Los Angeles Lakers (46-30) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (21-55)

7:30 p.m. PT, Friday, April 4, 2025

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Luka Doncic

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Dorian Finney-Smith

PF: LeBron James

C: Jaxson Hayes

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Jordan Goodwin, Jarred Vanderbilt, Dalton Knecht

Projected Pelicans Starting Lineup:

PG: Jose Alvarado

SG: Antonio Reeves

SF: Bruce Brown

PF: Kelly Olynyk

C: Yves Missi

Key Reserves: Elfrid Payton, Keion Brooks Jr., Jamal Cain, Karlo Matkovic, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!