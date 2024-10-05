Rui Hachimura Talks Dodgers-Padres Series, Relationship With Shohei Ohtani & Yu Darvish

While the Los Angeles Lakers begin preparations for the 2024-25 season, the L.A. Dodgers are preparing for a potential World Series run. Shohei Ohtani and the Dodgers are the No. 1 seed in the National League and will be facing Yu Darvish and San Diego Padres in the NLDS beginning on Saturday, which puts Lakers forward Rui Hachimura in a tough spot.

Hachimura has been a Laker for what is now his third season. He has attended Dodgers games and has received warm welcomes from the L.A. fanbase. The Japan native also has Ohtani to root for, as the NL MVP favorite is one of the Dodgers’ several superstar players.

But Hachimura also has a pre-existing relationship with Darvish, the ace of the Padres. So when Hachimura was asked to give his pick in the Dodgers-Padres series, he was conflicted on what to do.

“Dodgers… You know what, actually, Yu Darvish (is on the Padres). That’s tough,” Hachimura said. “(Darvish) is like my mentor, you know. When I got to the league… he was always, like, supporting me. He was always there.

“He came to the game one time, too, one time I remember when I was in D.C. He had my jersey on… I’m just happy to see those Japanese athletes, they are playing against in one of the biggest stages in the world.”

Hachimura doesn’t have the same relationship with Ohtani, but did describe the times that the two Japanese stars have met over the years.

“I met him a couple times. We didn’t really have a conversation… I know he came to a game one time, too… When I was in D.C, when we played against the Lakers actually. He came to watch the game, we talked a little bit.”

And all of this could have gone much differently for the Lakers forward. It’s possible that had he gone down the path expected of him, he might have been playing in this series instead of picking it.

“Rui actually means the base in baseball in Japanese,” Hachimura said. “So, actually I was meant to be a baseball player. I really was, yeah. My Grandpa is probably so disappointed. We did a lot of practice together.”

Of course, the Lakers are ecstatic that Hachimura ultimately chose basketball, as he is anticipated to be one of the main options for L.A. this season. And regardless of whether the Dodgers or the Padres win, he’ll have something to root for in the NLCS, be it his team or his mentor.

Rui Hachimura describes respect players have for JJ Redick

The 2024-25 season will be a big one for Rui Hachimura as he enters the second year of the three-year extension he signed with the Lakers the previous summer. He has been a strong contributor for the Lakers since he was traded from the Washington Wizards and now will get a chance to start for the team when the regular season begins.

As soon as Redick was officially made Los Angeles’ new head coach, he discussed his vision for Hachimura and what he wants to see from him.

The Japan native also praised Redick for his ability to relate to the players and how easy it is to understand the message he is trying to get across.

“He was a really good player, so before the coaching and stuff, we just respected him as a player. I played against him, it’s crazy, like two or three years ago, I remember that. So we understand his philosophy and what he’s talking about and stuff. It’s easy for us to understand.”

