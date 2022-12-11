Russell Westbrook Pleased With ‘Resiliency’ Lakers Showed In Loss To 76ers

After storming back from being down nine with less than a minute left, the Los Angeles Lakers went ice cold in overtime against the Philadelphia 76ers, dropping their third game in a row. The Lakers had a chance to win the game but missed free throws threw those chances out the window.

First, Austin Reaves missed one to tie the game, something he said his mom would be upset at him for. Then, Anthony Davis missed one to take the lead with three seconds left, which Davis said shocked him.

Even in the loss, the Lakers showed fight to get back in the game. Russell Westbrook said the way the Lakers scrapped for a chance to win the game highlights what the team can take away.

“It shows the resiliency of the group. It shows that when we collectively put our mind to do the right thing and play the right way, we give ourselves a chance to win games. And you seen a little bit of that tonight.”

Westbrook had a triple-double on the night, joining Magic Johnson as the second Laker ever to have one off the bench. He also closed the game and played in overtime. Resiliency has been a key distinction between this season’s team and the season prior. The Lakers demonstrated some of that in their win on the road against Milwaukee.

Darvin Ham said he told the team after the loss to the 76ers that he can “have a good meal and sleep like a baby tonight because of the way we competed.” Ham explained that the Lakers could have folded at times, but dug deeper to give themselves a chance.

Westbrook shared the same sentiment as Ham. He was a part of that fight the Lakers brought, agreeing with the head coach that he can live with the loss.

“Definitely me. I mean speaking for myself, I think just the moment you lay it all out on the line, you can live with the results. And I know that I can. And I know the rest of the guys can. You lay it out on the line and whatever happens after that happens, you move on. You be grateful and thankful to compete and get ready for the next one.”

Competing together is key to finding wins in the NBA. Constant competition can put you in positions to succeed and win games. But even being able to sleep well after a loss, it’s still a loss, the worst outcome for a team.

Learning how to close games out is the final step for an average team to become a championship contender. Though, with an 10-15 record, the Lakers are just hoping to become average now.

Bulls are not interested in a trade to acquire Westbrook

Earlier this month it was reported that the Lakers had internal discussions about a deal to acquire DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic from the Chicago Bulls. With the largest contract on the Lakers, Westbrook would have to be included in the deal to make it work. First-round draft picks would have to be attached to Westbrook also.

However, the Bulls are reportedly not interested in acquiring Westbrook. Chicago is holding hope that when Lonzo Ball returns to make them whole, it can change the trajectory of the team.

