Saints’ Drew Brees Happy For Anthony Davis’ Success With Lakers Despite Leaving Pelicans

The Los Angeles Lakers are always in the market for stars and after entering a rebuild stage in 2013, they were finally able to bring LeBron James into town during free agency in 2018. James was surrounded with young talent in Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma in his first season with the Lakers with injuries truly derailing their season, extending the team’s playoff drought.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was monitoring the situation with the New Orleans Pelicans and Anthony Davis where the big man was openly disgruntled and wanted a trade. After seven seasons with limited playoff success, Davis was adamant about being traded to the Lakers to team up with James.

After rumors and speculations for months, Pelinka was able to pull the trigger on the blockbuster trade in the summer of 2019 that would eventually lead to a championship for the Lakers the following season. Pelicans fans are still not over the theatrics involving Davis’ exit, but legendary New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is happy for Davis’ success in L.A. despite forcing his way out of Louisiana, via Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports:

Anthony Davis leaving New Orleans Pelicans for the Lakers was disappointing but Drew Brees tells @BovadaOfficial he is happy for AD’s success in LA: “I’m really happy for Anthony Davis. I hate that it wasn’t with the Pelicans; it would’ve been nice to have him here. I hated when… pic.twitter.com/4hQzNR330X — 👑 Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson (@ScoopB) September 6, 2023

The Pelicans were not without star talent for long, landing the No. 1 pick in the 2019 Draft Zion Williamson. While Williamson has had similar health struggles as Davis, only playing 114 games in four seasons, the talent is not to be denied.

Much has been made of who won the blockbuster trade with Davis and if the Lakers gave up too much to acquire the big man, but that all goes out the window when a team is able to cash in on a championship. However, Pelinka and company are still looking to win more championships with the duo of Davis and James.

Coming off a Western Conference Finals appearance in 2023, L.A. has been regarded as the winner of the offseason and will definitely be in the mix again this upcoming season. The Lakers owe New Orleans one more first-round pick next summer with the option to defer to 2025, meaning the price of the Davis trade is almost paid off.

Jeanie Buss notes what season 2 of ‘Winning Time’ has done well

While only a couple weeks away from preseason, HBO’s original show ‘Winning Time’ is in the midst of its second season and it has provided content for Lakers fans throughout the offseason. The first season received some backlash from those involved in the Lakers organization, but Lakers governor Jeanie Buss took notice of what the show has done well in their new season.

