Scottie Pippen Proud Of Son Scotty Pippen Jr. After Signing Two-Way Contract With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers signed two intriguing names from the undrafted free agent pool on Thursday, bringing in Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O’Neal ahead of the 2022 Summer League.

Pippen Jr. and Syracuse’s Cole Swider penned two-way contracts with the Lakers after the 2022 NBA Draft. The son of Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen worked out in L.A. in early June — and said he adored Purple and Gold great Kobe Bryant growing up after the session.

Pippen Jr. confirmed his signing late on Thursday night, tweeting that “dreams come true”:

The following day, Pippen Sr. took to Twitter to express how proud he was of his son. “One of the best moments I’ve experienced as a father was being by [Pippen Jr’s] side as his dream came true. Deuce, you worked hard, didn’t take any shortcuts, and pushed yourself to make this happen,” he wrote.”

“I’m so proud of you and I can’t wait to see what’s next. I wore purple in high school and college, and I’m ready to wear it again!”

Pippen Jr. spent three years at Vanderbilt, averaging 17.5 points, 4.3 assists, and 1.6 steals during his college career.

Shareef O’Neal shares video of young himself wearing Lakers jersey

Shareef O’Neal joined Pippen Jr. in showing his gratitude for the opportunity to sign with the Lakers. Shaquille O’Neal’s son shared a video of himself wearing L.A.’s jersey as a little child on Twitter, thanking the Purple and Gold for the invitation to their Summer League team.

Swider, UConn’s R.J. Cole, Houston’s Fabian White Jr., and the Lakers’ 35th pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Michigan State guard Max Christie, will join them in Las Vegas in July.

