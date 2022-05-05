Shaquille O’Neal Endorses Mark Jackson For Lakers’ Head Coaching Position

The biggest question surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers early on in the offseason is who the team’s next head coach will be. After parting ways with Frank Vogel at the end of the season, the team has begun its search to find the next person to lead the franchise.

There is apparently a committee involved in the search to find the Lakers’ next head coach with plenty of prominent voices. Even those who aren’t a part of that have their opinions as well and one of those is Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal.

The dominant Lakers center has never had any problem voicing his opinion on any Lakers-related topic and this is no different. In an interview with Rory Carroll of Reuters, O’Neal revealed that he believes former Golden State Warriors head coach Mark Jackson is the right man for the job:

O’Neal said Mark Jackson, who infused a young Golden State Warriors team with confidence that later helped them flourish into a dynasty under Steve Kerr, would be his pick to replace Vogel. “Mark Jackson helped build Golden State before Steve Kerr took it to the next level,” he said. “He made it a very sexy brand to watch, so I’m sure he can do that with LeBron and Russ.”

Jackson was the head coach for three seasons in Golden State and set the foundation that would ultimately grow into the Warriors being the most successful franchise of the past decade. The Lakers are undoubtedly in a much different position than those young Warriors teams who had accomplished very little before he got there, but the idea of Jackson helping change the culture is one that many share.

While Shaq himself may be all for Jackson, the latest reports make it seem unlikely that the Lakers’ great will get his wish. But Jackson isn’t waiting around either as he is also a finalist for the Sacramento Kings job.

Other Lakers reported targets are also looking like a long shot with Raptors President Masai Ujiri shooting down rumors of Nick Nurse coming to L.A., while Jazz coach Quin Snyder reportedly isn’t too intrigued with the position either. The Lakers did ask for and receive permission to interview Bucks assistant Darvin Ham, however.

Jackson doesn’t have ‘strong chance’ to land Lakers job

Jackson is one of the names rumored to be in play for the Lakers head coach position, but it appears he isn’t high up on the list.

Should Jackson not land the Kings job he is a finalist for, he is reportedly on the Lakers’ list of candidates, but reportedly doesn’t have a ‘strong chance’ at landing the Lakers job. Of course things can always change and the search is in its beginning stages, but Shaq’s choice isn’t a favorite at this time.

