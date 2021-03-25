Sixers Vs. Lakers 03/25/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 14-9 straight up and 10-13 against the spread at home this season. The Lakers return home from an unsuccessful two-game road trip hoping to earn a win on Thursday night against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Los Angeles is a six-point underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The 76ers enter this matchup with a 5-0 SU and 4-0-1 ATS record in their last five games on the road.

Sixers vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Kyle Kuzma finished just three assists shy of a triple-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists on Tuesday night and was one of five Lakers to score at least 14 points against the New Orleans Pelicans. But despite their solid play on offense, Los Angeles lost to the Pelicans 128-111. The game’s result was never in doubt as the Lakers trailed by 13 at halftime and went into the fourth quarter down by 26 points.

Since coming out of the All-Star break with a 4-0 SU and ATS record, the Lakers are now 0-3 SU and ATS over their last three games with LeBron James out. The Lakers are 1-4 SU and ATS in their last five games against the 76ers per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Tobias Harris scored 25 points with 13 rebounds and Ben Simmons added 22 points and seven rebounds in Philadelphia’s 108-98 win on the road over the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday night. The 76ers have somehow managed not to miss a beat since MVP contender Joel Embiid was sidelined with a knee injury earlier this month. Philadelphia is 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS over its last seven games despite being without Embiid’s 29.9 points and 11.5 rebounds per game. The 76ers are 9-1 SU and 8-1-1 ATS overall in March.

Thursday night’s total is set at 215.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in Philadelphia’s last five games.

Los Angeles’ depth is built around LeBron James and Anthony Davis. The team can withstand the absence of one of them, but being without both has proven to be too difficult to overcome. The red-hot 76ers coming to town doesn’t feel like a likely spot to turn things around.

