Skylar Mays ‘Super Thankful’ For Opportunity With Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a couple of moves recently, though not the big splashes some hoped for. Instead, the Lakers signed a pair of two-way players in forward Dylan Windler and guard Skylar Mays, both of whom have prior experience in the NBA.

Mays began this season with the Portland Trail Blazers, where he spent last year as well, and even made a handful of starts for them. Now joining the Lakers so quickly after being waived, Mays admits he is still getting settled but is extremely grateful for this opportunity in L.A.

“It was a quick turnaround so I’m just still trying to figure names out and get my feet wet,” Mays said after his Lakers’ debut. “But every time I get a chance to play, I just try to come in and play with confidence and play the right way.

“I’m super thankful to be here, it’s an honor to be here. I’m still pinching myself a little bit but I’m excited to come in here and learn and get better and see what’s going on here.”

Mays had a strong showing in his first appearance with the Lakers, finishing with 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting in the team’s loss to the Phoenix Suns. He showed a bit of what he can do and the guard believes he brings a lot to the table.

“I work hard on everything,” Mays added. “I obviously feel like I’m very strong in the pick-and-roll but I’ve learned to play off the ball. I think I’ve grown as a cutter and space guy. I take pride in being versatile and trying to make plays on both ends of the court.”

Being able to make plays both on and off the ball while defending at a high level are necessities for guards on this Lakers team and Mays feels he can provide that. Thanks to a blowout loss, Mays saw his minutes in garbage time but he is hopeful to get a chance to show what he can do next to Anthony Davis and LeBron James.

“Yeah, playing with players like that can only help me,” Mays noted. “Both learning and getting time with them, watching. But I’m excited to keep getting used to what’s going on here and hoping for a chance to play with them.”

The Lakers are still searching for the answers, so if Mays shows he can potentially help the team, he will get the chance he’s looking for.

Skylar Mays signing allows Lakers to get Jalen Hood-Schifino G League reps

The Lakers moved quickly to sign Mays once he was released and in addition to liking the player and what he can potentially bring, head coach Darvin Ham also revealed that it will allow the team to send rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino down to the G League to get the reps he needs.

“But at that position, having just one guy, you need to have insurance behind him,” Ham said. “So being able to get Skylar was a huge pickup for us. It checks a lot of boxes, gives us a point guard that has played a really good amount of real NBA minutes and that’s very capable.

“It allows Jalen to go get those reps that he needs with South Bay, and again, it provides stability at that position and allows for us to have someone to backup DLo.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!