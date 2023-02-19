Slam Dunk Contest Highlights: Former Lakers Guard Mac McClung Wins Primetime All-Star Event
Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Up next

Author

While Mac McClung was representing the Philadelphia 76ers at All-Star Saturday night in Salt Lake City, his first NBA opportunities came with the Los Angeles Lakers. And the former Laker dazzled at the Slam Dunk Contest, becoming an instant sensation.

McClung competed in the Slam Dunk contest alongside Kenyon Martin Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Jericho Sims of the New York Knicks and Trey Murphy III of the New Orleans Pelicans. The judges for the event were Jamal Crawford, Lisa Leslie, Karl Malone, Harold Miner and Dominique Wilkins.

Murphy made it to the Finals of the event alongside McClung but ultimately fell to the 6-foot-2 phenom with the 43-inch vertical from his NBA combine.

McClung’s full Slam Dunk Contest performance can be viewed here, via Ballislife.com:

McClung began the night with arguably the best dunk in recent contest memory, jumping over two people before hitting the ball against the backboard and finishing the dunk on the first try. It was given a perfect score.

His second dunk was a 360 windmill that was his only non-perfect score of the night. Still, he finished the dunk on the first attempt and reminded everyone of the freakish athleticism that got him into the NBA in the first place after being a viral sensation in high school and college.

Now in the finals with Murphy, McClung kicked things off with a double pump reverse dunk that landed yet another perfect score. He achieved the 50 once the slow motion version clearly showed the impressive double pump.

He finished the night with perhaps his most impressive dunk, a 540 reverse that saw him do one and a half spins in mid air before finishing the dunk — on the first try — while facing away from the basket. It landed him his third 50 in four dunks and the Slam Dunk Contest championship.

All-Star Saturday Night winners

The night started with the new version of the Skills Challenge that saw three teams face off in a variety of skills-based contests. It was Team Antetokounmpo with Jrue Holiday, Thanasis and Alex Antetokounmpo against Team Rooks with Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey and Jabari Smith Jr. and Team Jazz with Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler and Collin Sexton.

Team Jazz took home the victory with Team Rooks finishing in second place and Team Antetokounmpo in last.

Damian Lillard was the Three-Point Contest champion, beating Indiana Pacers guards Buddy Hield and Tyrese Haliburton in the finals of that event.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Why Lakers Can’t Sign Stanley Johnson After Being Waived By Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers may have made a mistake when they included Stanley Johnson in their trade package for Patrick Beverley…
Thomas Bryant, Lakers

Lakers News: Thomas Bryant Doesn’t Concern Himself With Trying To Fill Anthony Davis’ Shoes

There is no singular person on the Los Angeles Lakers who can replace what the team lost when Anthony Davis went down to injury…
Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Postgame (videos)

Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Postgame (VIDEOS)

Kobe Bryant and LeBron James matched up for the last time on Thursday in the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-108 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center…
Top-20 Greatest Lakers Of All-time: No. 15, Pau Gasol

This Day In Lakers History: Pau Gasol’s Game-Winner Clinches NBA Playoffs Series Vs. Thunder

After winning an NBA championship in 2009, the Los Angeles Lakers were on a mission to defend their title the following…