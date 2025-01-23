South Bay Lakers Acquire Returning Player Rights To Quincy Olivari

The Los Angeles Lakers’ G League affiliate, the South Bay Lakers, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Quincy Olivari.

Olivari was previously on a two-way contract with the Lakers but got released as the team signed big man Trey Jemison III to a two-way deal. Many were sad to hear the news as Olivari had become a fan favorite thanks to a strong preseason performance that ultimately got him the two-way deal in the first place.

In re-signing with South Bay, Olivari now maintains a path that could see him eventually called up to the Lakers. But no longer on a two-way contract, he is free to sign with any team so it is very plausible that he could still wind up elsewhere if a team has interest and wants to bring him in.

That is undoubtedly a possibility as Olivari has impressed many, not only within the Lakers organization, but around the league as a whole. He had multiple strong preseason performances and even signed a brand deal with childhood hero Stephen Curry and Under Armour.

Olivari also has been one of the best players for the South Bay Lakers this season as well. In nine games during the G League Tip-Off Tournament he averaged 18.1 points and 4.1 assists while knocking down 40.8% from 3-point range. There is no doubt Olivari can shoot the ball and has plenty of potential so to see him back in South Bay is promising.

The young guard garnered plenty of praise from his Lakers teammates not only for his skills on the court, but also just the kind of person he is, the energy he brought every day, and the hard work he put in to improve his game. Hopefully he will get his chance to really impress in the league at some point and whether it is with the Lakers or somewhere else in the NBA, he will have put in all the necessary work.

Anthony Davis explains how Lakers can be better against good teams

The current Lakers are set to take on one of the NBA’s best teams, the always-hated Boston Celtics. The Lakers have had some struggles against many of the top teams in the league, and Anthony Davis opened up about how he feels the Lakers can improve against them.

“We just can’t make mistakes against those teams, or they’ll make us pay. They’ll capitalize on each possession,” Davis admitted. “So we can’t beat ourselves. And a lot of times, we beat ourselves. We get away with it against the bad teams. But teams like that, like the Boston Celtics, you make a mistake, and they are going to make you pay.”

