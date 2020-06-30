Lakers News: South Bay’s Devontae Cacok Named To All-NBA G League First Team, All-Rookie Team

Los Angeles Lakers two-way power forward Devontae Cacok was named to the All-NBA G League First Team and the NBA G League’s All-Rookie Team.

Cacok made 33 appearances for the South Bay Lakers and averaged 19.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 1.1 steals while shooting 66% from the field in just 24 minutes a game. He recorded 27 double-doubles for South Bay, demonstrating power and strength near the rim.

The big man had an impressive showing during the MGM Resorts Winter Showcase, where he scored a career-high 32 points to go along with 15 rebounds and three assists. Cacok later scored 22 points to go along with a career-high 19 rebounds in a 124-120 victory against the Northern Arizona Suns.

For his efforts with South Bay, Cacok signed a two-way deal with the L.A. in December. Despite suffering a stress reaction in his foot on Jan. 13, he was able to finish out the season strong.

After going undrafted in the 2019 NBA Draft, Cacok signed an Exhibit 10 contract with the Lakers and appeared in the 2019 NBA Summer League games. Cacok was waived in training camp, but subsequently added to the South Bay roster.

During his four-year career at UNC Wilmington, Cacok started 97 games and averaged 12.3 points and 9.8 rebounds. However, as a senior Cacok has his most productive season as he averaged 15.2 points and 12.3 rebounds and led the NCAA with 22 double-doubles. He was eventually named First Team All-CAA.

Although Cacok will likely not see time with the parent time in the near future, he is a worthwhile prospect to keep an eye on as he has shown utility as a rebounder despite being a bit undersized at 6’7″. His production on a per-minute basis is encouraging and still has room to grow despite being 23 years old.

With Dwight Howard still mulling a decision to make the trip to Orlando, Cacok could potentially see a limited role when the regular season resumes. Regardless of what happens, Cacok has more than earned his place on the team and it will be exciting to see what he does next.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!