South Bay Lakers Guard Mason Jones Being Signed To Two-Way Contract
Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Author

As coronavirus (COVID-19) cases continue to spread across the Los Angeles Lakers organization and NBA as a whole, the league has decided to allow teams to sign more replacement players.

Under the new rules, teams are allowed to sign one player to a 10-day contract for every player that is out with a positive test and it won’t count against their luxury tax.

The Lakers have already made a couple of moves, first signing Isaiah Thomas to a 10-day contract and then bringing back another familiar face in Jemerrio Jones.

It appears they are not done yet as according to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers are signing Mason Jones from their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers to a two-way contract:

This signing is different than the other ones as it is a two-way deal as opposed to a 10-day contract, which means the Lakers will have to cut one of their current two-way players in Chaundee Brown and Jay Huff. It also means that Jones has a chance to stay with the Lakers all season as there is no longer a limit on how much time two-way players can spend with the parent team.

Jones has clearly impressed the organization with his play in the G League this season as in 12 games he has averaged 17.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 7.1 assists while shooting 41.2% from 3-point range.

The 23-year-old also appeared in 32 NBA games between the Houston Rockets and Philadelphia 76ers last season and averaged 5.3 points, 1.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists.

Lakers lack guard depth

Given the Lakers’ lack of guard depth with Avery Bradley, Malik Monk, Talen Hortin-Tucker, Austin Reaves and Kent Bazemore all in protocols, it’s possible that Jones gets a shot to contribute right away.

The Lakers take the court next on Tuesday night against the Phoenix Suns at Staples Center.

