South Bay Lakers Release 2021-22 Roster Including Chaundee Brown, Andre Ingram & Others

While the Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season is already underway, the start of their G League affiliate South Bay Lakers season is just around the corner.

The South Bay Lakers are set to begin training camp this week and after the completion of the G League draft this weekend, their roster for the 2021-22 season is now in place.

Among the players that will be suiting up this season are some familiar faces, including Exhibit-10 players that were waived at the end of training camp like Chaundee Brown, Mac McClung, Frank Mason III and Cameron Oliver.

Another familiar face is Andre Ingram, who is still chasing the dream at age 35 in his 13th G League season. Here is the complete 2021-22 South Bay Lakers roster, as released by the team:

In addition to the Exhibit-10 players, the Lakers will also have their new two-way players spending time with South Bay last year. After promoting Austin Reaves to a standard NBA contract and waiving Joel Ayayi, the Lakers had both of their two-way contracts up for grabs at the end of training camp.

They opted to go outside the organization for both, bringing in a former lottery pick in Sekou Doumbouya as well as undrafted rookie Jay Huff.

The expectation is that neither of those players will see much time on the floor with the parent team, so the time they spend with South Bay will be crucial for their development this season.

Simon takes over as head coach of South Bay Lakers

The South Bay Lakers will have a new head coach leading them this season as they opted not to bring back Coby Karl. Instead, assistant coach Miles Simon will be the G League head coach in addition to his role on the player development side with the parent club.

