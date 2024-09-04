South Bay Lakers Release 2024-25 G League Schedule

It has been a quiet offseason for the Los Angeles Lakers as they mostly ran back the same roster with only a couple of minor changes.

Given the parameters of the new CBA, the Lakers are putting an added focus on drafting and developing players to build sustainable success.

With that being the case, there is more pressure on their G League affiliate the South Bay Lakers to develop young players. Like the Lakers, their 2024-25 season is just around the corner as they recently unveiled their complete schedule:

The South Bay Lakers' 2024-25 schedule is out: pic.twitter.com/n5ZI5JKH8E — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) September 4, 2024

The South Bay Lakers are set to tip off their 17th season in the NBA G League and will do so at home versus the Salt Lake City Stars Saturday, Nov. 9, at UCLA Health Training Center. That is the Lakers’ practice facility and home of their G League games.

South Bay’s 2024-25 slate features 24 games at home, including 12 games on a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The team also has nine back-to-back sets, including consecutive games at Mexico City Friday, Jan. 3, and Saturday, Jan. 4.

As the NBA looks to expand outside the country, they will have a G League team in Mexico City for the first time this year.

The NBA G League season is divided by the Tip-Off Tournament followed by the regular season. South Bay will play 14 games leading up to the 2024 NBA G League Winter Showcase, which is the NBA G League’s annual in-season scouting event located in Orlando, Fla. The league’s 31 teams will be divided into four regional pods where the ones with the best winning percentage in each pod, along with the next four teams with the best winning percentage across the league, will play for the championship at the NBA G League Winter Showcase. The remaining teams will each play at least two games at the event.

After the conclusion of the Tip-Off Tournament, South Bay will open its 34-game regular season slate Friday, Dec. 27, against the Cleveland Charge on the road. At this point, records for the season will reset and the top six teams in each conference will earn a spot in the NBA G League playoffs.

As is normally the case, Spectrum SportsNet will serve as the regional broadcast home for South Bay Lakers basketball. The team’s entire broadcast schedule for the upcoming season will be released at a later date.

It should be a fun season for the South Bay Lakers as they have a lot of talent on the roster, most notably second-round pick Bronny James who should be spending a majority of the season with the team. He will be playing with the likes of Colin Castleton, Armel Traore, Blake Hinson, Quincy Olivari, Kylor Kelley and the recently-signed Jordan Goodwin.

South Bay Lakers part ways with head coach Dane Johnson

It remains to be seen who will be coaching the South Bay Lakers as they recently decided to part ways with head coach Dane Johnson.

Given the emphasis on player development, this is an important position in the Lakers organization that they will want to fill soon.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!