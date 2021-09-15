South Bay Lakers Schedule For 2021-22 Season Released

Heading into the 2021-22 season, all eyes will be on the revamped Los Angeles Lakers as they try to hoist up banner No. 18.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be joined by Russell Westbrook, while the rest of the roster is made up of several veterans who are either looking to add to their ring collection or win their first one. Even though the roster enters the season as the oldest in the league, they are considered to be the favorites to win the Western Conference.

Although the focus for the Lakers will be on winning another title, the development of the young players within the organization will be something to watch as well. The South Bay Lakers have several newcomers on their squad, including Lakers assistant coach Mile Simon, who could not be happier to be the team’s new head coach.

With Simon in tow and a stable of intriguing prospects, South Bay should be in line for an exciting year and they recently released their season schedule, via their Twitter account:

Opening Night is set for Nov. 5 against the G-League Ignite and after a 12-day break, they will face the Ignite again on Nov. 17. The schedule then picks up a bit as they then have a back-to-back set against the Oklahoma City Blue.

Even though the Lakers did not have a draft pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, they did find players like Austin Reaves and Joel Ayayi, who figure to spend most of the season with South Bay. Reaves and Ayayi were signed to two-way contracts and will spend time both with the parent team and in the G-League.

Aside from Reaves and Ayayi, the Lakers also signed Chaundee Brown and Mac McClung to Exhibit 10 deals, meaning they will be with the parent team in training camp. Although they will be fighting for a roster spot, the most likely outcome is they are cut and will play for South Bay as well.

After not going to the G League bubble last year, it will be cool to see the South Bay Lakers back in action this year.

John Lucas III hired as assistant coach

With Simon becoming the new head coach of South Bay, there is a bit of work left on the sidelines that needs to be done. In response, the Lakers have reportedly hired John Lucas III as an assistant coach who will be working on the player development side.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!