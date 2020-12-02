Spectrum SportsNet Airing Lakers 2020 Playoff Playback

The Los Angeles Lakers will soon start the 2020-21 season as the defending champions for the first time in 10 years. Their success in the Orlando bubble will forever be remembered as a historic and extraordinary feat considering the circumstances.

Confined to the Walt Disney World campus for three months in the middle of a global pandemic, the Lakers faced an uphill battle to reclaim the NBA crown in a setting challenging them on the mental level just as much as the physical one. And they did it only a few months after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant that rocked the franchise and the entire sports world.

But they persevered and, having shrugged off the rustiness caused by the four-month hiatus, dominated their opponents in the playoffs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis tapped into the great Lakers tradition of formidable superstar partnership leading the way and played some of the greatest basketball of their careers.

Their teammates rose to the occasion too, with Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, among others, playing the part of “star role players” in the words of vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

And to re-live those moments of glory ahead of the new campaign’s tip-off, Spectrum SportsNet is going to air a “Lakers Playoff Playback.” It will start with the 23-point Game 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

And the marathon will end with the memorable Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Dec. 21, the eve of the 2020-21 season’s tip-off.

Lakers Playoff Playback on Spectrum SportsNet

Western Conference First Round

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m. PT, Game 2: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Wednesday, Dec. 2, 9:00 p.m., Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Thursday, Dec. 3, 7:00 p.m., Game 4: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers

Thursday, Dec. 3, 9:00 p.m., Game 5: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

Western Conference Second Round

Friday, Dec. 4, 7:00 p.m., Game 2: Rockets vs. Lakers

Friday, Dec. 4, 9:00 p.m., Game 3: Lakers vs. Rockets

Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m., Game 4: Lakers vs. Rockets

Saturday, Dec. 5, 9:30 p.m., Game 5: Rockets vs. Lakers

Western Conference Finals

Monday, Dec. 7, 9:00 p.m., Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers

Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8:00 p.m., Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers

Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8:00 p.m,: Game 4: Lakers vs. Nuggets

Thursday, Dec. 10, 8:00 p.m., Game 5: Nuggets vs. Lakers

NBA Finals

Monday, Dec. 14, 8:00 p.m., Game 1: Heat vs. Lakers

Thursday, Dec. 17, 9:00 p.m., Game 2: Heat vs. Lakers

Saturday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Game 4: Lakers vs. Heat

Monday, Dec. 21, 8:00 p.m., Game 6: Lakers vs. Heat

