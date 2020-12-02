Spectrum SportsNet Airing Lakers 2020 Playoff Playback
Up next
Author

The Los Angeles Lakers will soon start the 2020-21 season as the defending champions for the first time in 10 years. Their success in the Orlando bubble will forever be remembered as a historic and extraordinary feat considering the circumstances.

Confined to the Walt Disney World campus for three months in the middle of a global pandemic, the Lakers faced an uphill battle to reclaim the NBA crown in a setting challenging them on the mental level just as much as the physical one. And they did it only a few months after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant that rocked the franchise and the entire sports world.

But they persevered and, having shrugged off the rustiness caused by the four-month hiatus, dominated their opponents in the playoffs. LeBron James and Anthony Davis tapped into the great Lakers tradition of formidable superstar partnership leading the way and played some of the greatest basketball of their careers.

Their teammates rose to the occasion too, with Rajon Rondo, Dwight Howard, Alex Caruso and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, among others, playing the part of “star role players” in the words of vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

And to re-live those moments of glory ahead of the new campaign’s tip-off, Spectrum SportsNet is going to air a “Lakers Playoff Playback.” It will start with the 23-point Game 2 win over the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday.

And the marathon will end with the memorable Game 6 of the NBA Finals on Dec. 21, the eve of the 2020-21 season’s tip-off.

Lakers Playoff Playback on Spectrum SportsNet

Western Conference First Round

  • Wednesday, Dec. 2, 7:00 p.m. PT, Game 2: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers
  • Wednesday, Dec. 2, 9:00 p.m., Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
  • Thursday, Dec. 3, 7:00 p.m., Game 4: Lakers vs. Trail Blazers
  • Thursday, Dec. 3, 9:00 p.m., Game 5: Trail Blazers vs. Lakers

    • Western Conference Second Round

  • Friday, Dec. 4, 7:00 p.m., Game 2: Rockets vs. Lakers
  • Friday, Dec. 4, 9:00 p.m., Game 3: Lakers vs. Rockets
  • Saturday, Dec. 5, 7:00 p.m., Game 4: Lakers vs. Rockets
  • Saturday, Dec. 5, 9:30 p.m., Game 5: Rockets vs. Lakers

    • Western Conference Finals

  • Monday, Dec. 7, 9:00 p.m., Game 1: Nuggets vs. Lakers
  • Tuesday, Dec. 8, 8:00 p.m., Game 2: Nuggets vs. Lakers
  • Wednesday, Dec. 9, 8:00 p.m,: Game 4: Lakers vs. Nuggets
  • Thursday, Dec. 10, 8:00 p.m., Game 5: Nuggets vs. Lakers

    • NBA Finals

  • Monday, Dec. 14, 8:00 p.m., Game 1: Heat vs. Lakers
  • Thursday, Dec. 17, 9:00 p.m., Game 2: Heat vs. Lakers
  • Saturday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Game 4: Lakers vs. Heat
  • Monday, Dec. 21, 8:00 p.m., Game 6: Lakers vs. Heat

    • Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

    You May Also Like

    Lakers News: Luke Walton Believes It’s ‘Too Early’ To Compare Work Ethic Of Kyle Kuzma And Kobe Bryant

    One of the biggest surprises of the NBA season thus far has been the emergence of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Kyle…

    2019 NBA All-Star Weekend Charlotte Media Day: LeBron James ‘Always Loved’ Kyrie Irving

    Despite Kyrie Irving and LeBron James teaming up to lead the Cleveland Cavaliers to an improbable 2016 NBA Finals win after falling into…

    PHOTO: Kobe Bryant Shows Off Achilles Scar During Nike Tour

    Kobe Bryant has surprised many with the recovery process for his Achilles…

    Ranking Each Month Of Lakers’ Schedule From Easiest To Most Difficult

    With the Lakers set to begin training camp in less than a…