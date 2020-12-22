Spectrum SportsNet Broadcast Schedule Of Lakers Games For 2020-21

With the Los Angeles Lakers tipping off the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, Spectrum SportsNet is embarking on another year of comprehensive coverage. It features 31 games from the first half of the regular-season schedule, with 22 of those exclusive to the Lakers’ network in Southern California.

Spectrum SportsNet’s first broadcast is Sunday, when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their third game of the season. TNT has exclusive rights to Opening Night, and ABC/ESPN is carrying the Christmas Day matchup.

Spectrum SportsNet nevertheless will have pre- and postgame coverage prior to both national broadcasts. That again is anchored by hosts Chris McGee and Allie Clifton, who will be accompanied by James Worthy, Mike Bresnahan, Robert Horry and Derek Fisher throughout the season.

Play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald and analyst Stu Lantz return for their 11th season calling Lakers’ games together. This season is Macdonald’s 11th as a play-by-play announcer, and the 35th season for Lantz on Lakers’ broadcasts. Mike Trudell is in a 10th full season as the team’s sideline reporter.

Lakers are expected to debut their Classic jersey on Dec. 27, when they host the Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/0mAFCiZwB6 — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) December 16, 2020

Studio coverage will feature SportsNet’s award-winning “Access SportsNet: Lakers” pregame show that will feature game previews and interviews, airing 60 minutes prior to every game. “Access SportsNet: Lakers” postgame coverage will have player interviews, game highlights and in-depth analysis.

“Backstage: Lakers” premieres Wednesday, December 30, following the network’s postgame coverage.

Spectrum SportsNet television schedule of Lakers games

Day Date Opponent Time (PT) Sunday Dec. 27 vs. Timeberwolves 7:00 p.m. Monday Dec. 28 vs. Trail Blazers 7:00 p.m. Wednesday Dec. 30 @ Spurs 5:30 p.m. Friday Jan. 1 @ Spurs 5:00 p.m. Sunday Jan. 3 @ Grizzlies 3:00 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 5 @ Grizzlies 5:00 p.m. Thursday Jan. 7 vs. Spurs 7:00 p.m. Friday Jan. 8 vs. Bullls 7:00 p.m. Sunday Jan. 10 @ Rockets 4:00 p.m. Tuesday Jan. 12 @ Rockets 5:00 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 13 @ Thunder 5:00 p.m. Friday Jan. 15 vs. Pelicans 7:00 p.m. Thursday Jan. 21 @ Bucks 4:30 p.m. Saturday Jan. 23 @ Bulls 5:00 p.m. Monday Jan. 25 @ Cavaliers 4:30 p.m. Wednesday Jan. 27 @ 76ers 4:30 p.m. Thursday Jan. 28 @ Pistons 4:00 p.m. Monday Feb. 1 @ Hawks 4:30 p.m. Thursday Feb. 4 vs. Nuggets 7:00 p.m. Saturday Feb. 6 vs. Pistons 7:00 p.m. Monday Feb. 8 vs. Thunder 7:00 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 10 vs. Thunder 7:00 p.m. Friday Feb. 12 vs. Grizzlies 7:00 p.m. Sunday Feb. 14 @ Nuggets 4:30 p.m. Tuesday Feb. 16 @ Timberwolves 5:00 p.m. Monday Feb. 22 vs. Wizards 7:00 p.m. Wednesday Feb. 24 @ Jazz 7:00 p.m. Friday Feb. 26 vs. Trail Blazers 7:00 p.m. Sunday Feb. 28 vs. Warriors 5:00 p.m. Tuesday March 2 vs. Suns 7:00 p.m. Wednesday March 3 @ Kings 7:00 p.m.

