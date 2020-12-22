Spectrum SportsNet Broadcast Schedule Of Lakers Games For 2020-21
Up next
Author

With the Los Angeles Lakers tipping off the 2020-21 season on Tuesday, Spectrum SportsNet is embarking on another year of comprehensive coverage. It features 31 games from the first half of the regular-season schedule, with 22 of those exclusive to the Lakers’ network in Southern California.

Spectrum SportsNet’s first broadcast is Sunday, when the Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves in their third game of the season. TNT has exclusive rights to Opening Night, and ABC/ESPN is carrying the Christmas Day matchup.

Spectrum SportsNet nevertheless will have pre- and postgame coverage prior to both national broadcasts. That again is anchored by hosts Chris McGee and Allie Clifton, who will be accompanied by James Worthy, Mike Bresnahan, Robert Horry and Derek Fisher throughout the season.

Play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald and analyst Stu Lantz return for their 11th season calling Lakers’ games together. This season is Macdonald’s 11th as a play-by-play announcer, and the 35th season for Lantz on Lakers’ broadcasts. Mike Trudell is in a 10th full season as the team’s sideline reporter.

Studio coverage will feature SportsNet’s award-winning “Access SportsNet: Lakers” pregame show that will feature game previews and interviews, airing 60 minutes prior to every game. “Access SportsNet: Lakers” postgame coverage will have player interviews, game highlights and in-depth analysis.

“Backstage: Lakers” premieres Wednesday, December 30, following the network’s postgame coverage.

Spectrum SportsNet television schedule of Lakers games

DayDateOpponentTime (PT)
SundayDec. 27vs. Timeberwolves7:00 p.m.
MondayDec. 28vs. Trail Blazers7:00 p.m.
WednesdayDec. 30@ Spurs5:30 p.m.
FridayJan. 1@ Spurs5:00 p.m.
SundayJan. 3@ Grizzlies3:00 p.m.
TuesdayJan. 5@ Grizzlies5:00 p.m.
ThursdayJan. 7vs. Spurs7:00 p.m.
FridayJan. 8vs. Bullls7:00 p.m.
SundayJan. 10@ Rockets4:00 p.m.
TuesdayJan. 12@ Rockets5:00 p.m.
WednesdayJan. 13@ Thunder5:00 p.m.
FridayJan. 15vs. Pelicans7:00 p.m.
ThursdayJan. 21@ Bucks4:30 p.m.
SaturdayJan. 23@ Bulls5:00 p.m.
MondayJan. 25@ Cavaliers4:30 p.m.
WednesdayJan. 27@ 76ers4:30 p.m.
ThursdayJan. 28@ Pistons4:00 p.m.
MondayFeb. 1@ Hawks4:30 p.m.
ThursdayFeb. 4vs. Nuggets7:00 p.m.
SaturdayFeb. 6vs. Pistons7:00 p.m.
MondayFeb. 8vs. Thunder7:00 p.m.
WednesdayFeb. 10vs. Thunder7:00 p.m.
FridayFeb. 12vs. Grizzlies7:00 p.m.
SundayFeb. 14@ Nuggets4:30 p.m.
TuesdayFeb. 16@ Timberwolves5:00 p.m.
MondayFeb. 22vs. Wizards7:00 p.m.
WednesdayFeb. 24@ Jazz7:00 p.m.
FridayFeb. 26vs. Trail Blazers7:00 p.m.
SundayFeb. 28vs. Warriors5:00 p.m.
TuesdayMarch 2vs. Suns7:00 p.m.
WednesdayMarch 3@ Kings7:00 p.m.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like
Lakers Coach Luke Walton On Drafting Lonzo Ball: ‘he Was The One We Wanted’

Lakers News: Magic Johnson Calls Lonzo Ball The ‘New Face Of The Lakers’

Some of the best players in NBA history have worn the purple and gold Los Angeles Lakers jersey, beginning with Jerry West and Elgin Baylor in the 1960s, and then players like Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem-Abdul Jabbar, Magic Johnson, James Worthy, Shaquille O’Neal and most recently Kobe Bryant…
Los Angeles Lakers Vs. Sacramento Kings Postgame (videos)

Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant Working On Animated Film Based On ‘Dear Basketball’ Poem

Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant is currently working on an animated film based off his “Dear Basketball” poem he wrote to announce his retirement…

Goran Dragic Discusses Kobe, Lakers As Free Agency Option

The Los Angeles Lakers begin their three-game road trip on Monday night…
Jeanie Buss, Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka

Lakers Free Agency News: Magic Johnson, Rob Pelinka On LeBron James Signing

After five years of rebuilding, the Los Angeles Lakers officially announced they signed LeBron James in free agency…