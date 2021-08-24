Spectrum SportsNet Honoring Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant For 43rd Birthday
Monday is an emotional day for the Los Angeles Lakers, their fans and NBA community as a whole, as it is when Kobe Bryant would have celebrated his 43rd birthday.

Though not quite to the same level as Bryant’s birthday last year coming months after he, his daughter and seven others tragically passed away, social media and individuals throughout the world both remain in mourning and remembrance of the five-time champion.

Following Bryant’s birthday, Tuesday, Aug. 24 — or 8/24 — will again be celebrated as Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County, city of Los Angeles, and universally accepted elsewhere.

Spectrum SportsNet is honoring Bryant on both Monday and Tuesday, with marathon programming that highlights his storied career with the Lakers.

Most notably will be the premiere of “Beyond the Sports: Kobe In His Own Words,” a collection of exclusive interviews with the Hall-of-Fame guard that airs Monday night at 11 p.m. Spectrum will replay the special episode at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The show consists of intimate conversations with Bryant talking about his relentless work ethic, dedication to the game, challenges he overcame, and philanthropic works focused on eradicating homelessness.

Kobe marathon on Spectrum SportsNet (all times PT)

Monday, Aug. 23

  • 7 a.m.: “Birth of a Dynasty” chapters 1-4
  • 11 a.m.: Lakers top 10: Kobe Bryant moments
  • 12 p.m.: Lakers top 10: Kobe clutch shots
  • 1 p.m.: Lakers top 10: Kobe 50-plus point games
  • 2 p.m.: Timeless Lakers (Lakers @ Kings, Game 4 of 2001 Western Conference Semis)
  • 4:30 p.m.: Timeless Lakers (Suns @ Lakers, Game 4 of 2006 first round)
  • 7 p.m.: Timeless Lakers (Kobe scores 81 points against Raptors)
  • 9 p.m.: Timeless Lakers (Kobe’s final game)
  • 11 p.m.: “Beyond the Sport”: Kobe in his own words
  • 11:30 p.m.: “Remembering Kobe”

    • Tuesday, Aug. 24

  • 12 a.m.: Lakers top 10: Kobe clutch shots
  • 1 a.m.: Lakers top 10: Kobe 50-plus point games
  • 6 a.m.: Lakers top 10: Kobe Bryant moments
  • 7 a.m.: “Leave A Legacy”
  • 8:30 a.m.: “Remembering Kobe”
  • 9 a.m.: Lakers top 10: Kobe 50-plus point games
  • 10 a.m.: Lakers top 10: Kobe clutch shots
  • 11 a.m.: “Birth of a Dynasty” chapter 1
  • 12 p.m.: “Birth of a Dynast” chapter 2
  • 12:30 p.m.: “Birth of a Dynast” chapter 3
  • 1:30 p.m.: “Birth of a Dynast” chapter 4
  • 2:30 p.m.: Lakers top 10: Kobe clutch shots
  • 3:30 p.m.: “Beyond the Sport”: Kobe in his own words

