Spectrum SportsNet Honoring Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant With Marathon

Sunday is an emotional day for the Los Angeles Lakers, their fans and NBA community as a whole, as it is when Kobe Bryant would have celebrated his 42nd birthday.
Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, tragically passed away in January when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas. The group was en route to a youth basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy, which has since been renamed The Sports Academy.
Tributes for the five-time champion are expected throughout Sunday, and again Monday, with Aug. 24 — or 8/24 — being deemed Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County, city of Los Angeles, and universally accepted elsewhere.
Spectrum SportsNet is going to honor Bryant on both Sunday and Monday, with several hours of programming that highlight his storied career with the Lakers. Among the notable moments that will be revisited are Bryant’s top plays and games, three-peat with Shaquille O’Neal and of course his final time suiting up for the Lakers.
Sunday also marks the start of “Mamba Week,” during which time Nike is re-releasing a limited edition jersey and multiple pairs of the Kobe 5 protro. Additionally, the Lakers are expected to wear the “Black Mamba” City Edition jersey, designed by Bryant, on Monday for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers.
Kobe marathon on Spectrum SportsNet
Sunday, Aug. 23
Monday, Aug. 24
