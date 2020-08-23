Spectrum SportsNet Honoring Lakers Legend Kobe Bryant With Marathon

Sunday is an emotional day for the Los Angeles Lakers, their fans and NBA community as a whole, as it is when Kobe Bryant would have celebrated his 42nd birthday.

Bryant, along with his daughter Gianna and seven other passengers, tragically passed away in January when their helicopter crashed into a hillside in Calabasas. The group was en route to a youth basketball tournament at the Mamba Sports Academy, which has since been renamed The Sports Academy.

Tributes for the five-time champion are expected throughout Sunday, and again Monday, with Aug. 24 — or 8/24 — being deemed Kobe Bryant Day in Orange County, city of Los Angeles, and universally accepted elsewhere.

Spectrum SportsNet is going to honor Bryant on both Sunday and Monday, with several hours of programming that highlight his storied career with the Lakers. Among the notable moments that will be revisited are Bryant’s top plays and games, three-peat with Shaquille O’Neal and of course his final time suiting up for the Lakers.

Sunday also marks the start of “Mamba Week,” during which time Nike is re-releasing a limited edition jersey and multiple pairs of the Kobe 5 protro. Additionally, the Lakers are expected to wear the “Black Mamba” City Edition jersey, designed by Bryant, on Monday for Game 4 against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Kobe marathon on Spectrum SportsNet

Sunday, Aug. 23

9 a.m.: “Backstage Lakers” on Kobe’s final game

9:30 a.m.: “Backstage Lakers” on memorable moments from Kobe’s career

10 a.m.: “Lakers Top 10” on Kobe’s best stories and plays

11 a.m.: “Lakers Top 10” on Kobe’s most clutch shots

12 p.m.: “Backstage Lakers” on best Kobe moments

12:30 p.m.: “Remembering Kobe Bryant”

1 p.m.: “Backstage Lakers” does memorable look back at Kobe’s life

1:30 p.m.: “Backstage Lakers” stories from Kobe’s final game

2 p.m.: “Lakers Top 10” on biggest moments that defined career

5 p.m.: “Lakers Top 10” on greatest 50-plus point games

6 p.m.: “Lakers Top 10”

9 p.m.: “Timeless Lakers Compacto” on 81-point game

Monday, Aug. 24

6 a.m.: “Birth of a Dynasty” chapter 1

7 a.m.: “Birth of a Dynast” chapter 2

7:30 a.m.: “Birth of a Dynast” chapter 3

8:30 a.m.: “Birth of a Dynast” chapter 4

9:30 a.m.: “Backstage Lakers” behind the scenes of final game

1 p.m.: “Lakers Top 10” on biggest moments that defined career

2 p.m.: “Lakers Top 10” on greatest 50-plus point games

3:00 p.m.: “Remembering Kobe Bryant”

3:30 p.m.: “Backstage Lakers” on best Kobe moments

4 p.m.: “Backstage Lakers” on Kobe’s final game

4:30 p.m.: “Backstage Lakers” does memorable look back at Kobe’s life

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!