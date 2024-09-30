Spectrum SportsNet Set For 13th Season Of Lakers Coverage

Spectrum SportsNet is ready for their 13th season of being the exclusive home of the Los Angeles Lakers. This means that they are the go-to place to see anything related to the Lakers, from game coverage to behind-the-scenes footage and much more.

In 2024-25, Spectrum SportsNet is airing 76 total games, including six preseason and 70 regular season contests. Within the 70 regular season games are all four Emirates NBA Cup group play contests. This coverage begins on Oct. 4 at 7:30 p.m. PT with preseason coverage against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Palm Springs.

SportsNet won’t have the Lakers’ regular season opener as TNT has exclusive streaming rights. But they will be on the scene when the Lakers face the Phoenix Suns for their second regular season game at 7:00 p.m. PST on Oct. 25 at Crypto.com Arena.

Play-by-play announcer Bill Macdonald and analyst Stu Lantz will both be on the call in 2024-25 once again. This is Macdonald’s 15th season and Lantz’s 39th on Lakers coverage. Mike Trudell is back for his 14th season as sideline reporter.

Spectrum SportsNet studio programming will be led by veteran hosts Chris McGee and Allie Clifton, alongside analyst and NBA Hall of Famer “Big Game” James Worthy and Lakers Insider Mike Bresnahan. Laker Legends Robert Horry (seven-time NBA Champion), Derek Fisher (five-time NBA Champion) and Byron Scott (three-time NBA Champion) will join the studio team to provide expert NBA analysis.

Also returning in 2024-25 are both the pre- and post-game Access SportsNet: Lakers production as well as the behind-the-scenes Backstage: Lakers show. Both are Emmy award-winning looks at the Lakers from a close-up view.

The full schedule of Spectrum SportsNet’s coverage of the Lakers can be found here.

Lakers’ LeBron James outlines goals for 2024-25

Lakers star LeBron James is getting set to end his 22nd NBA season, which is tied with Vince Carter for the most in league history.

James has accomplished everything there is in the NBA, whether it be championships, MVPs or scoring records. This season will be extra special for him as he will also make history by sharing the floor with his son Bronny James, who the Lakers drafted in the second round.

With that being the case, LeBron’s goals for the upcoming season may be different than years past. He wants to focus more on being appreciative of the moment and not get so lost in the day-to-day preparation that he forgets to enjoy the process of what he’s doing.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!