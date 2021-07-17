Spencer Dinwiddie Believes Nets Would’ve Swept Lakers In NBA Finals If Healthy

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie has been mentioned with the Los Angeles Lakers recently as the Woodland Hills, California native is reportedly looking to move closer to home as a free agent this summer. But currently, his loyalties still lie with the Nets and he showed that with a recent tweet.

As everyone knows, injuries were the story of the 2020-21 NBA season and they ultimately ruined the seasons of both the Lakers and Nets. Anthony Davis’ strained groin doomed the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs while both Kyrie Irving and James Harden were hampered with injuries causing the Nets to fall in the second round. Dinwiddie himself had also long been out for the Nets due to a torn ACL suffered in December.

But many believe that had injuries not been a factor, the Nets and Lakers would have met in the NBA Finals. As for who would have won, Dinwiddie doesn’t believe it would be close, as he revealed in a recent Twitter post:

Nets in 4 https://t.co/hmP8eRk0Fr — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) July 15, 2021

Obviously Dinwiddie is going to be biased towards the team he had been playing with, but it is difficult to see a sweep happening for either team. But regardless, there is no doubt that a meeting between the Lakers and Nets would have been a massive showdown.

The scoring ability of the Nets is well known and even for a team with the defensive capabilities of the Lakers, they would be difficult to slow down. LeBron James would have been up for the challenge, but the Lakers’ biggest advantage likely would be Davis as the Nets simply have no one capable of matching up with the big man.

Unfortunately for everyone involved, injuries are a part of the game and nearly every season is marred by some sort of injury to a major player somewhere. The Lakers-Nets showdown may not have happened this season, but that doesn’t mean the two sides can’t meet in the future.

Dinwiddie calls himself best point guard in free agency

Of course, if the Lakers and Nets do meet in a future NBA Finals, Dinwiddie could be on the other side as he is a free agent this summer. And if you ask Dinwiddie, he’s the best point guard option on the market.

In an Instagram post, Dinwiddie called himself the best free-agent point guard with a picture of himself working out, showing he plans on being ready for the start of next season after his torn ACL. Coincidentally, the main player who would argue Dinwiddie’s claim is the Lakers’ Dennis Schroder.

Who is better between the two is a debate, but both will be vying for big contracts this summer.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!