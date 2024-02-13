Spencer Dinwiddie Shares Thoughts On How He Viewed Lakers From Afar

Spencer Dinwiddie is the newest member of the Los Angeles Lakers after being a top priority when he was waived by the Toronto Raptors.

Being an L.A. native, this is a dream come true as he now gets to play in front of friends and family for the rest of the season. Dinwiddie also gets a chance to contribute to a playoff push as the Lakers prepare to fight for seeding after the All-Star break.

Speaking to the media for the first time after practice on Monday, the 30-year-old veteran point guard shared what he observed from the purple and gold as they have endured a bit of an up-and-down season.

“It’s a team that, when everything’s on the line, they can rise to a level that no other team can get to. Obviously they won the In-Season Tournament, have won big-time basketball the past couple years. Obviously sometimes it’s hard to maintain that throughout a whole season, but at the end of the day, they know how to win,” Dinwiddie said.

“That’s what you know. Every night they’re gonna get somebody’s best shot just because of the name that is on the uniform and obviously you have arguably the greatest player of all time on the floor as well. So a lot of guys are gonna give him personally their best shot as well.”

That is the gift and curse of being a storied franchise, as every game L.A. is getting an opposing team’s best shot. Dinwiddie showcased that as a member of the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 19, dropping 19 points with four 3-pointers against the purple and gold.

Dinwiddie understands the pressure that comes with wearing a Lakers jersey and is ready to embrace that. LeBron James and Anthony Davis need as much experience and firepower as possible to prepare for another late-season push for playoff positioning. The 6’5” guard had success with Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks and now looks to replicate it alongside James and Davis.

Spencer Dinwiddie explains why he chose to sign with Lakers over Mavericks

It was surprising when Dinwiddie entered the buyout market after being traded, but he immediately became the No. 1 guy available as a proven veteran scorer. The Lakers were not the only team poised to sign the guard as the Mavericks made a run to bring him back as he experienced success in Dallas.

The Mavericks were given the edge over L.A. due to the familiarity between the two parties, but Dinwiddie shared why he signed with the Lakers over Dallas.

