Spencer Dinwiddie ‘Would Love To Be Back’ With Lakers Next Season

After a first-round playoff exit, there are sure to be changes within the Los Angeles Lakers roster. Some players will return and others will be let go or possibly traded, and one of those question marks is point guard Spencer Dinwiddie.

The Lakers brought in Dinwiddie off the buyout market following the trade deadline, but the veteran never quite gained his footing with the team. There were some excellent moments at times, but Dinwiddie didn’t quite have the impact they hoped for.

Now an unrestricted free agent, Dinwiddie’s future with the Lakers is up in the air, but the L.A. native would love to remain with the purple and gold.

“I mean obviously I’m not someone that gets to call his own shots all the time, you feel me,” Dinwiddie said. “That’s not my status in the league, so we have to see what happens. But obviously if the Lakers want me back, I would love to be back.

“Everything I said about this being a childhood dream and being able to play in my hometown, parents at every game, stuff like that. You couldn’t imagine anything better. Also playing alongside arguably the greatest player of all time. So there’s nothing really better than that. But you know how it is, Lakers are championship or bust, which means there’s probably gonna be changes made and it’s all gonna be in the effort of winning a title. Obviously if I’m able to be a part of that, it would be another dream come true.”

It’s hard to disagree with Dinwiddie’s reasons for wanting to remain with the Lakers. As he said, playing for his hometown team with family being around and alongside LeBron James, not to mention Anthony Davis, it all makes sense.

But he also understands that everything isn’t up to him. If the Lakers feel there are options better suited to the direction they want to go, then that is what they will do. But perhaps a full summer to get better acclimated with this team would help Dinwiddie return to the player he was in previous seasons, which would be a benefit to the Lakers next year.

Christian Wood exercises player option with Lakers for 2024-25 season

While Spencer Dinwiddie’s return is unclear, one player who is returning to the Lakers is big man Christian Wood, who chose to exercise his player option for the 2024-25 season worth $3 million.

Wood was one of many Lakers role players who struggled with injury this past season but still has the talent and skillset to make a difference in the right situation. Of course there is also the possibility that his contract could be used in an offseason trade, but for now he’ll be looking to make up for a disappointing first season in L.A.

