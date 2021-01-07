Spurs Vs. Lakers 01/07/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-0 SU and 4-1 ATS in their last five games against the San Antonio Spurs. The Lakers hope to extend their winning streak against the Spurs on Thursday night at home.

Los Angeles is going off as a 5.5-point favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Spurs closed as 7.5-point underdogs in their first two meetings with the Lakers this season, losing both of those games but covering the spread in a 109-103 loss in the last one.

Spurs vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

After blowing out the Memphis Grizzlies 108-94 on Sunday, the Lakers had a much closer game on their hands Tuesday night. LeBron James finished with 26 points and 12 rebounds and Anthony Davis had 26 points and 10 rebounds as Los Angeles grinded out a 94-92 win. Davis and James are both listed as questionable for Thursday night’s game and could see limited minutes in what will be the first night of a back-to-back.

The Lakers are 2-2 SU and ATS at home this season per the OddsShark NBA Database. They are 8-3 SU and 7-4 ATS in their last 11 home games dating back to last season.

San Antonio entered its game against the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday night as 7.5-point underdogs and in the midst of an 0-4 SU and 2-2 ATS slump. But the Spurs got the job done in a 116-113 win that was fueled by Patty Mills scoring 27 points off the bench with a red-hot 8-for-12 night from behind the arc.

The Spurs are 3-4 SU and 5-2 ATS so far this season as they go through the growing pains of trying to implement a more fast-paced system. LaMarcus Aldridge has struggled to fit into the offense thus far averaging only 12.5 points per game in four games played.

Thursday night’s total is set at 222.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 8-1 in Los Angeles’ last nine home games against San Antonio.

Los Angeles has already picked up two wins against the Spurs this season by 14 points and seven points when they visited San Antonio for back-to-back games. This will be the last meeting between the two teams in 2020-21.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.