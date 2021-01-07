Spurs Vs. Lakers Game Preview & TV Info: Anthony Davis Questionable

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to extend their winning streak as they return to Staples Center to host the San Antonio Spurs.

The Lakers went a perfect 4-0 on their first road trip of the 2020-21 NBA season. Due to the nature of this year’s scheduling amid the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, they are taking on the Spurs for the third time.

L.A. defeated San Antonio in back-to-back games to begin their road trip. Although they secured a solid 121-107 victory in the first time matchup, their opponents put up a much better fight in the second game that was only decided by six points.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis paved the way with a combined 60 points, 15 assists and 22 rebounds during their last meeting versus the Spurs. Both are listed as questionable with Davis nursing a right adductor strain and James dealing with a left ankle sprain.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is also questionable after being sidelined the last two games with a sprained ankle. Though considering Caldwell-Pope reported improvement earlier in the week, he very well could suit up Thursday.

Meanwhile, Alex Caruso has been taken off the injury report after missing the past five games due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols.

The Spurs finally managed to put an end to their four-game losing streak by defeating the L.A. Clippers on Tuesday. They will also be closer to full strength time around now that LaMarcus Aldridge is back in the mix after missing the first two matchups against the Lakers with a sore knee.

He should provide a major boost to the Spurs frontcourt, especially if the Lakers opt to take a cautious approach with Davis’ health.

Keldon Johnson is hoping to replicate his success from their last meeting versus the Lakers when he had 26 points and 10 rebounds. Patty Mills is also coming off a memorable performance that saw him hit a career-high eight 3-pointers.

Thanks to Mills’ efforts, the Spurs tied a franchise record by hitting 20 shots from beyond the arc.

Whether or not the Lakers are at full strength, they should still have more than enough firepower to get the job done against a sub-.500 Spurs team.

Lakers (6-2) vs. Grizzlies (3-4)

7:00 p.m. PT, Jan. 6, 2021

Staples Center, Los Angeles, California

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: LeBron James

SG: Dennis Schroder

SF: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

PF: Anthony Davis

C: Marc Gasol

Key Reserves: Montrezl Harrell, Wesley Matthews, Kyle Kuzma, Alex Caruso, Markieff Morris, Talen Horton-Tucker

Projected Spurs Starting Lineup:

PG: Dejounte Murray

SG: Lonnie Walker

SF: DeMar DeRozan

PF: Keldon Johnson

C: LaMarcus Aldridge

Key Reserves: Patty Mills, Rudy Gay, Jakob Poeltl, Devin Vassell

