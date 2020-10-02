Staples Center, American Airlines Arena Make 2020 NBA Finals Bet

The Staples Center — home of the Los Angeles Lakers — and Miami Heat’s American Airlines Arena are among the most iconic venues in basketball and home to two of the NBA’s best fanbases.

Of course, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, neither arena is able to host an NBA Finals game between the Heat and Lakers, as play nears an end in the Walt Disney World bubble.

With both venues missing out on the opportunity to host games and fans for the championship round, the president of each arena looked for a way to get involved in the action. This led to a Twitter bet involving iconic L.A. and Miami food establishments.

Proposed by the Staples Center, the deal is between president Lee Zeidman and American Airlines Arena general manager Jarred Diamond, with food from Philippe’s The Original up for grabs:

This bet is a unique way for the home arenas of the Lakers and Heat to stay involved in the NBA Finals without either venue hosting a game. L.A. and Miami are also cultural hotspots, meaning food choices are abundant in each city.

Philippe’s is an L.A. staple, often visited prior to and after Lakers and Dodgers games. Located on Alameda Street just outside of Chinatown and Olvera Street for 70 years, the restaurant is the pinnacle of food culture in the city the Lakers call home.

Hopefully, American Airlines Arena will offer something of similar value should the Lakers defeat the Heat and raise their 17th championship banner.

Anthony Davis remains focused on winning championship after incredible Finals debut

After getting 34 points, nine rebounds and five assists, Anthony Davis reiterated his commitment to winning a championship for the Lakers franchise. Davis’ 34 points tied with Elgin Baylor third-most by a Lakers player in an NBA Finals debut.

Shaquille O’Neal is first with 43 points, followed by George Mikan’s 42.

“They have done so much for the game, Hall of Famers, and for me to come out and perform that way and be mentioned with those guys, especially just as a Laker, with the biggest franchise in basketball, them guys that you watch film on but you idolize, and now to be in that category, is definitely a huge honor for me,” Davis said.

“I also want to be mentioned in categories with champions, so that’s the next step.”

