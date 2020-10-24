Staples Center Opens As Voting Location For 2020 General Election

Teaming up with the Los Angeles Lakers, L.A. Sparks, L.A. Kings and LeBron James’ More Than a Vote campaign, Staples Center agreed to open its doors to become a voting center for the 2020 general election on Nov. 3.

Doubling down on that promise, Staples Center expanded their voting center to run for the maximum 11 days, beginning Saturday, Oct. 24, and running through Election Day.

Voters will now have the opportunity to cast their ballots beginning Saturday, Oct. 24 or drop off their mail-in-ballots any time during that 11-day period as well. This all connects to the NBA’s recent commitment to social justice in conjunction with the National Basketball Players Association, led by Chris Paul.

The location is from Oct. 24 to Nov. 2, starting at 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m, and will be open on Election Day from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

James, whose More Than a Vote initiative helped to springboard this massive move from Staples Center, was ecstatic about this plan coming to fruition. “It means everything. To know that Staples Center is going to be a polling site for voting is unbelievable. It’s something that we need,” he recently said.

“It’s something that we not only need in Los Angeles but in a lot of our NBA cities; trying to get all 30 franchises and NBA arenas to open up.

James had previously partnered with David Price and the L.A. to temporarily convert Dodger Stadium into a polling center as well.

Having such a famous and central location be used as a voting site will make casting a ballot in the vital upcoming election much more accessible. This is just one of the many moves made by the NBA and its partners to fight for social justice and equality.

Frank Vogel credits Staples Center for enacting “positive change”

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel had nothing but positive things to say over the original announcement of the Staples Center decision.

“This is positive change. This is what we’re all in this for. We’re going to be vocal, but it’s really about action,” he said. “This is a huge step for creating a venue where there’s not going to be any reason for people in the L.A. community and county to not vote.”

