Steph Curry Inspired By Lakers Winning Championship In NBA Bubble

Not every team was able to finish out the 2019-20 season inside the Orlando bubble as the NBA decided only teams with a chance at the playoffs would come descend upon Walt Disney World.

As such, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors stayed at home and watched as the Los Angeles Lakers dominated on their way to the 2020 NBA Championship. Of course, the Warriors were the most recent NBA dynasty winning three championships in four seasons.

Now LeBron James and Anthony Davis are hoping to lead the Lakers to a run similar to what Curry’s Warriors accomplished. Curry had nothing but praise for the run the Lakers went on inside the Orlando bubble and said it served as inspiration, via Marc J. Spears of The Undefeated:

“L.A. played amazing. Like LeBron, AD [Anthony Davis], I was happy for them, obviously. When you know what it takes to win a championship, whether you’re in the fight or not, you appreciate that final moment when a team accomplishes their goal. And it’s almost inspiring and motivating for us to get back and look forward to this year. And then, obviously, you include just what it took to get the bubble off and what that sacrifice was being down there for however many days. I’m glad they got through the season. I’m glad it worked. And L.A. did what they had to do and got it done.”

Only a select players understand the amount of work that goes into winning a title and they will always appreciate a team putting in that effort and coming away with the Larry O’Brien trophy. When adding in all of the extra issues that came with this 2020 season, Curry even gives the Lakers more credit for what they accomplished.

Of course, Curry’s plans for his Warriors coming back and challenging the Lakers this season suffered a major blow when his ‘Splash Brothers’ cohort Klay Thompson tore his Achilles. Regardless, Curry recognizes that the Lakers are now the measuring stick in the NBA and is using them as motivation to get back to the top of the mountain.

Curry believes Warriors can compete with Lakers

Even though the road is more difficult without Thompson, Curry isn’t backing down from the challenge of getting past the Lakers as he still believes the Warriors can compete with them.

Though he admitted it will be difficult, especially in the beginning of the season, Curry believes the Warriors have done enough in the offseason to improve their roster.

Not being the overwhelming favorite is something new for the Warriors and Curry is embracing that as he believes he can lead his team to victory against anyone, including the defending champion Lakers.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!