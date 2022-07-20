Stephen Curry Feels His Warriors Could Win In Hypothetical Matchup With Early 2000s Lakers

The Golden State Warriors’ Splash Brothers era has made the franchise the most-titled team of the last 10 years — emulating the success of some other great NBA dynasties, including the early 2000s Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors with Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have won four NBA championships over the last decade, changing the NBA along the way. They started the 3-point revolution in the league, sped up the league’s embrace of small-ball, and put together the last successful Big 3 when they signed Kevin Durant in 2016.

Amid the Warriors’ triumphs, many wondered whether they would beat Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal’s three-peat Lakers in a theoretical series. O’Neal himself has no doubt L.A. would come out victorious in the matchup. However, Curry told Complex’s Zion Olojede he would feel approach the series with confidence:

“Between the ‘96 Bulls and the hypotheticals of a 7-game series, the 2001 Lakers and that hypothetical series, or every other hypothetical series that people say we should’ve lost because of an injury or because of whatever the case may be, those conversations are trivial. But at the end of the day, if you could match up in some alternate universe, us versus the 2001 Lakers, obviously we feel like we can win. I don’t know who would guard Shaq but I don’t know who would guard me and Klay either. We rockin’ with that. And three is better than two.”

Green has a good idea of who would guard O’Neal. In June, the 6-foot-6 forward said he would love to match up with the 7-foot-1 center — adding he could get a stop on the legendary Laker.

“If I had the opportunity to guard him, that’s everything for me. If I had the opportunity to play with Shaq, that’s everything for me,” Green said.

Warriors’ Andre Iguodala slams negative reports about Russell Westbrook

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala recently criticized the media who publish negative reports about Russell Westbrook amid his possible Lakers exit.

This team declined Russell Westbrook, this team declined Russell Westbrook and it’s like, it’s only feeding into that machine. It’s like, what are y’all really trying to do to this man? What did he do to y’all? Because y’all just constantly keep doing it. It’s like, what we’re trying to accomplish?” Iguodala said.

