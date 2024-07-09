Stephen Curry: Having LeBron James As Team USA Teammate Is ‘Surreal’

LeBron James vs. Stephen Curry is the premier rivalry of this generation of NBA basketball. The two faced each other in four consecutive NBA Finals from 2015-18 and it has continued since LeBron joined the Los Angeles Lakers, having faced Curry and the Golden State Warriors in the Play-In Tournament in 2021 and the second round of the playoffs in 2023.

But now, for the first and likely only time ever, the two are teammates as part of Team USA that will head to Paris for the 2024 Olympics. And with the two greatest players of this generation teaming up, being on the same side for once is very different.

Curry recently spoke on this in an interview with Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo Sports, calling being LeBron’s teammate surreal while adding that being able to see how the Lakers star practices and works every day is something he has never been able to witness:

“Having Bron as a teammate is surreal. You’ve had so many battles back and forth, you admire his game, you know what he’s about and to see the work up close and personal every day, to see how he prepares, how he talks in practice, I’ve never had that vantage point of him. Just excited to see how our games complement each other and build that chemistry that’s gonna help lead this team.”

The feeling is certainly mutual as Curry is also known as someone who puts in a ton of extra work and being able to see that up close is likely very fascinating for LeBron. Things like this are often the case on Team USA with James and others famously having a ton of stories about witnessing Lakers legend Kobe Bryant’s work ethic for the first time back in 2008.

Curry and LeBron both got to where they are at by putting in an obscene amount of work and now they get to do so on the same side. As Curry said, to see how their games complement each other will be exciting for everyone to watch as the two on the same side, along with the rest of their teammates, should be basically unstoppable.

Lakers’ LeBron James voted best player in Team USA training camp

Surely there is still at least a bit of competition between LeBron James and Stephen Curry throughout Team USA training camp and so far it is the Lakers superstar who is standing out just a bit more.

A straw poll was conducted with LeBron being named the best player in camp so far, garnering five votes. Curry was amongst three players who received two votes, while LeBron’s Lakers teammate Anthony Davis also received a single vote.

