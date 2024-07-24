Stephen Curry Nominated LeBron James To Be USA Flag Bearer In 2024 Olympics

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was bestowed the honor of being the USA flag bearer during the Olympic opening ceremonies set to take place Friday in Paris. It is an honor very few ever get the chance to do and one that LeBron is very excited to take part in.

There are hundreds of Olympic athletes that could have been chosen, but it is James who voted by more than 600 American athletes. What may not be known by many is that other athletes nominate candidates to be the flag bearer and the person who nominated LeBron was actually his biggest NBA rival.

It was revealed by USA Basketball that Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry, who has done battle with the Lakers star in numerous playoffs and NBA Finals, is the person who nominated James for the honor of being the USA flag bearer:

James was nominated on behalf of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team by teammate and first-time Olympian Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors).

These Olympics are the first time LeBron and Curry have been teammates. Sharing the floor as part of Team USA has helped to grow the relationship between the two as Curry has admitted that there was a ‘healthy resentment’ between them. But there has always been a level of respect there as well and this is proof of that.

In fact, it was Curry that broke the news to James that he would be carrying the flag:

Fit to lead 👑 The moment LeBron James found out he will be the first 🇺🇸 #USABMNT athlete to serve as a @TeamUSA Flag Bearer. pic.twitter.com/kEWK45BBQH — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2024

Both Curry and LeBron are two of the greatest players to ever step foot on an NBA floor and their impact on the game of basketball will forever be felt. Additionally, both are exceptional people off the court who have done a lot of work for the community.

Being a flag bearer is a true honor and for James to have that in his final Olympic appearance makes this trip to Paris even more special. And now he and Curry will look to lead Team USA to another gold medal.

LeBron is the first male basketball player to be named USA flag bearer and the third basketball player overall, joining Sue Bird, who did the honors in the last Olympics, and Dawn Staley, who was chosen in 2004.

LeBron James ‘super appreciative’ to be named USA flag bearer

LeBron James himself is extremely proud to have been selected for the honor and is looking forward to representing his country in this fashion.

The Lakers star spoke on this after being informed he would be the USA flag bearer, calling it special and saying that he holds this distinction with the ‘utmost of honor.’ LeBron added that he is ‘super appreciative’ and ‘super humbled’ by the selection.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!