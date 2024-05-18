Stephen Curry Wins 2023-24 PBWA Magic Johnson Award & Gets Congratulated By Lakers Legend

For the most part, the argument for the greatest point guard in the history of the NBA comes down to Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry. Magic is still considered the gold standard to most and he made such an impact during his career that he even has awards named after him.

One of those is the Magic Johnson Award handed out by the Pro Basketball Writers Association, which is given to the NBA player who excels both on the court and in displaying “cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans.”

For the second time in his career, Curry was the winner of the award, and the Lakers legend took to social media to congratulate the Warriors star for his accomplishment:

Congratulations to Stephen Curry on winning his second PBWA Magic Johnson Award honoring a player who displays "cooperation and grace in dealing with the media and fans" both on and off the court! By the way @StephenCurry30, I had fun hanging out with your mom last night at the… — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) May 16, 2024

Curry won the award over Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Haliburton, Rudy Gobert and DeMar DeRozan, who were the other finalists, and joined Damian Lillard and Shane Battier as the only two-time winners of the award. This is also the second award Curry has taken home this season, also being named the Clutch Player of the Year.

Magic was known throughout his Lakers career for having that big personality and infectious smile, really making him a media darling. He was very open and entertaining to the media hence why the award was named after him. Curry may be making a habit of winning awards named after Lakers legends as last year he won the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar trophy after being named NBA Social Justice Champion.

Draymond Green not positive LeBron James will return to Lakers next season

Both the Lakers and Curry’s Warriors will be looking to make returns into championship contention next season. For the Lakers that is very much predicated on whether LeBron James returns to the franchise and Curry’s teammate Draymond Green isn’t positive that will be the case.

While Green does believe that LeBron will ultimately return to the Lakers, he doesn’t believe it is a foregone conclusion like others. Green spoke on his belief that if there is a situation that intrigues LeBron, he will consider it.

