Steve Kerr: Lakers’ Austin Reaves Is Emerging As One Of ‘Better Young Guys’ In NBA

Although LeBron James and Anthony Davis are set to lead the Los Angeles Lakers through the 2023-24 season, their title hopes could very well hinge on Austin Reaves.

Reaves took a leap in his second year last season as he emerged as the team’s third option during their surprising run through the 2023 NBA playoffs. Reaves, despite playing in his first postseason, was unfazed by the stakes and came through numerous times for the Lakers.

The former undrafted guard went on to continue his impressive play as a member of Team USA, coming off the bench for head coach Steve Kerr. Although Reaves was designated as a reserve, he ended up being a fixture in the lineup and someone Kerr could trust in just about any lineup.

Ahead of Los Angeles’ preseason opener against the Golden State Warriors, Kerr raved about Reaves and his development, via Jovan Buha of The Athletic:

Steve Kerr on coaching Austin Reaves with Team USA: “Way better to coach him than coach against him. I loved coaching him. … He’s really emerging as one of the better young guys in the league.” — Jovan Buha (@jovanbuha) October 7, 2023

Even though the NBA is full of young and up-and-coming talent, Reaves has managed to stand out for himself because of his fearlessness and all-around play on the court. He might not have the same draft pedigree as some of his peers, but that doesn’t matter as he’s got the game to back up all the praise and hype.

All of this attention is deserved as Reaves has been a revelation for the Lakers and one of the main reasons why the team is expected to compete for a title this year. James and Davis will continue to serve as the roster’s foundation, but Reaves is truly their X-factor as he raises their ceiling exponentially if he continues to improve at this rate.

Darvin Ham may have a more talented roster to work with this time around, but there’s no doubt that Reaves has earned a much larger role.

Austin Reaves has joked with Steve Kerr and Jaren Jackson Jr. about beating them in playoffs

Team USA often gives players a perceived boost on the floor and the Lakers are surely hoping that remains true for Reaves. It was a good experience overall for the guard as he got a chance to learn from people like Kerr and his teammates.

However, Reaves also did admit to ribbing Kerr and Jaren Jackson Jr. about beating their teams in the playoffs during their time together.

