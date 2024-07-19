Steve Kerr Likes LeBron James, Stephen Curry & Joel Embiid In Team USA Starting Lineup
Joel Embiid, LeBron James, Stephen Curry, USA Basketball
(Photo by Christopher Pike/Getty Images)

Author

Team USA has stayed perfect throughout their exhibition schedule in preparation for the 2024 Paris Olympics, most recently handling Serbia easily to improve to 3-0.

After clearly finding their footing against Canada and Australia, USA is showing steady improvement with each game they play with one another. In particular, their bench led by Anthony Edwards, Anthony Davis, Devin Booker and Bam Adebayo, has really thrived.

Against Serbia, Edwards came out strong with 16 points and Adebayo topped that with 17 points and eight rebounds. While Davis only scored seven points, he also had six rebounds with an impressive six blocks.

The Los Angeles Lakers star has consistently outplayed Joel Embiid, who has not looked like himself through these first three exhibition games. However, head coach Steve Kerr expects to keep starting LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Embiid, via Fadeaway World:

Embiid is a center that lives for contact and so far through these exhibitions, referees have not allowed him to get away with it. The former MVP has the makeup to play physically but elects not to, and has also struggled to fit next to other stars.

On the other hand, Davis is fitting in perfectly, coming off the bench providing rebounding and much-needed rim protection. While it is good to have a player like that as a reserve, at some point, Kerr may need to consider making a change before it is too late.

All in all, Davis played 16 minutes on Wednesday and Embiid played 17 for Team USA, yet the All-Defensive center put up more production. Embiid had eight points and eight rebounds on 2-for-8 from the field and 0-for-3 from 3-point range. Perhaps seeing how Davis performs coming off the bench is something that Kerr does not want to disrupt, but at the very least, Embiid’s leash should realistically get shorter.

Steve Kerr previously planned to experiment with Team USA lineups

With almost a week left until the Paris Olympics kick off, there is not much time left to experiment with lineups to see what works. However, Kerr recently said that he would continue to experiment through their exhibition schedule as Davis continues to impress in his second stint with Team USA.

It’s hard to imagine Kerr starting both Davis and Embiid though, so with him now committing to the latter, it looks like the former will continue coming off the bench.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!

You May Also Like

Lakers History: Kobe Bryant Speaks About Michael Jordan Comparisons

As Kobe Bryant enters his 20th season with the Los Angeles Lakers…

Byron Scott Calls Kobe Bryant: ‘The Last Of A Dying Breed’

A lot of questions surround Kobe Bryant’s future as the superstar guard…

Kobe Bryant, LeBron James And Michael Jordan Sign With Teneo Sports

[new_royalslider id=”298″] All the attention in the NBA is directly pointed at…
Malik Monk, Lakers

Malik Monk Would ‘Love’ To Come Back To Lakers In Free Agency, Money Won’t Be Driving Factor

The Los Angeles Lakers’ 2021-22 season is finally over and while there might not be many fond memories that will come…