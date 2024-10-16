Steve Kerr Shocked By How Good Lakers’ Anthony Davis Is On Defense

Anthony Davis is primed for a huge year with the Los Angeles Lakers as head coach JJ Redick said he plans on featuring the superstar big man on both ends of the floor.

As LeBron James gets older, the Lakers have begun to entrust Davis with more responsibility both on and off the floor and he has embraced the heightened expectations. At his best, Davis is a two-way force that can change a game on his own and Los Angeles is counting on him to carry the load during the 2024-25 season.

The franchise has high hopes for Davis who showed what he could do during the 2024 Olympics in Paris as he played an integral role off the bench for USA Basketball. National team head coach Steve Kerr got the chance to coach Davis and saw firsthand how excellent he is at just about everything.

However, Kerr couldn’t help but marvel at how great Davis is on the defensive end.

“Watching him defensively is kind of shocking, how good he is at that end of the floor,” Kerr said before the Lakers’ preseason game against the Golden State Warriors on Tuesday in Las Vegas. “Just his willingness to be coached, to be part of the group. Immediately embracing the role that we gave him and then of course coming up big in crucial times.

“I loved coaching Anthony, he’s really an incredible player and a great teammate. Got to see him before shootaround today and it was fun to reminisce a little bit. But he is just a brilliant player and tough to handle on both ends. His defensive work is just so good, and we know it from playing in the playoffs a couple years ago. He’s a one-man wrecking crew in there, phenomenal.”

While Davis was excited to be coached by Kerr, the latter must have been equally thrilled to work with him versus against. The two have squared off against each other plenty of times during the regular season and playoffs, so Kerr is familiar with how disruptive Davis can be.

Kerr and opposing teams have to be conscientious of where Davis is on the floor because of his ability to shut down a possession. Even when teams try to stay away from Davis, he finds a way to make an impact which makes him such a special defensive talent.

JJ Redick previously made comments about empowering Davis to go after NBA award if he wants, and the new Lakers head coach later clarified what exactly he meant by that.

