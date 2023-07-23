Stu Lantz & Spectrum SportsNet Take Home 2023 Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards

The 75th Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards were presented on Saturday night at the Four Seasons Hotel Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills and the Los Angeles Lakers’ broadcast network Spectrum SportsNet as well as broadcast analyst Stu Lantz were recognized.

As usual, the Los Angeles Area Emmy Awards honored locally produced programs in the categories of Live and Breaking News Coverage, Crime and Social Issues, Culture and History, the Arts, Health and Science, Human Interest, Music, Sports, and the Environment.

Spectrum SportsNet has taken home many of these awards since becoming the Lakers’ official broadcast network in 2012, and they were the recipients of two more this year.

The first award was for “Sports Tease” and it went to editor and producer Kareem Arnold for the work he did on the Lakers’ Opening Night broadcast in 2022. The Lakers lost to the defending champion Golden State Warriors on Oct. 18 but it still began a roller coaster season that would end with an appearance in the Western Conference Finals.

The second award was for “Sports Series – Programming (Post-Produced),” which recognized Spectrum SportsNet’s hit show “BACKSTAGE: Lakers.” Their episode on the “Showtime Reunion” took home the award, and it was well-deserved after they documented the entire trip to Hawaii will all of the 1980s players.

Magic Johnson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, Byron Scott, Michael Cooper, Pat Riley and the entire “Showtime” era team planned a reunion where they caught up with long-time friends and former teammates and even took the court for a practice.

And finally, former Lakers forward Robert Horry presented the 2023 Los Angeles Area Emmy Governors Award to Lantz, which was another well-deserved award for the Lakers broadcast analyst.

The award is presented annually to an individual, company or organization that has made a substantial contribution to television broadcasting in the greater Los Angeles area. Lantz began his radio and television career with the Purple and Gold in 1987 and has since built a storied career as the voice of Lakers basketball ever since.

HBO releases trailer for Season 2 of ‘Winning Time’

Another Lakers-related television program is HBO’s hit show ‘Winning Time,’ which will be returning for a second season in August.

Season 1 of Winning Time got great reviews, and the trailer for Season 2 looks even better as it will dig more into the Showtime era and the rivalry between Johnson and Larry Bird.

