Bronny James made his G League debut with the South Bay Lakers in a promising performance, scoring six points in a 110-96 victory over the Salt Lake City Stars on Saturday. As the son of NBA superstar LeBron James, Bronny’s journey has been closely watched by fans and media alike. Yet, his debut was more about showcasing his potential and gaining valuable professional experience than immediate results. The junior James was later recalled to the Lakers before their Sunday evening game against the Toronto Raptors.

In his first official G League game, Bronny, a 20-year-old guard, displayed flashes of his talent and versatility. Despite shooting 2-for-9 from the field and missing all four of his three-point attempts, he contributed in other meaningful ways. Bronny’s two field goals came from a pull-up jumper 43 seconds into the game and a floater in the lane during the second quarter. Additionally, he recorded three rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block, reflecting his defensive awareness and potential as a well-rounded player. It is not a bad debut for a player that many crypto betting sites had as a long-shot NBA ROY hopeful.

His family and supporters were there to cheer him on. LeBron James sat courtside with his wife, Savannah, and their youngest daughter, Zuri. Bronny’s grandmother, Gloria James, was also present, as were Los Angeles Lakers players Anthony Davis and D’Angelo Russell and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka. Their attendance underscored that Bronny has support from his family and extended basketball network as he begins this critical stage in his career.

Focus on Development

Both LeBron James and Lakers coach J.J. Redick have publicly stated that Bronny’s season will primarily focus on development, with substantial time spent with the South Bay Lakers. This strategy allows Bronny to refine his skills and adjust to the professional pace and physicality of the game. With the Lakers’ G League affiliate playing at the team’s training complex, Bronny benefits from a unique arrangement that facilitates close mentorship while allowing him to build his game independently.

Though he has appeared in five games with the main Lakers squad, totaling just four points in 14 minutes, these minutes were intended to give him an initial taste of NBA action rather than heavy playing time. For example, Bronny was on the court in the final moments of the Lakers’ recent win over the Philadelphia 76ers, adding another small but valuable experience. Saturday’s G League game provided Bronny with his longest and most involved playing time since he participated in the Lakers’ preseason finale against the Golden State Warriors, where he played 35 minutes and scored 15 points.

Bronny demonstrated his vision and passing ability throughout the game, which could become a hallmark of his play style. In one standout moment late in the first quarter, he made an impressive lob pass to Kylor Kelley for an alley-oop, showcasing his court awareness and timing. He made an impact on defense by partially blocking an attempted layup by Salt Lake City’s Isaiah Wong, showing his instincts on that end of the floor. His defensive effort allowed South Bay’s Maxwell Lewis to capitalize on the fast break with a three-pointer, extending the Lakers’ lead to 40-28.

Path to NBA

Before joining the G League, Bronny was selected 55th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft. He entered the draft after a season at the University of Southern California, averaging 4.8 points and 2.8 rebounds over 25 games. His limited scoring in college did not overshadow his potential as a capable defender and playmaker, both of which attracted scouts and ultimately led to his draft selection.

Earlier in the NBA season, Bronny and his father made history by becoming the first father-son duo to play on the same team in a regular season game. The historic moment occurred on October 22, during the Los Angeles Lakers’ season opener against the Minnesota Timberwolves, which the Lakers won. LeBron, already one of the most accomplished players in NBA history, has expressed a long-held desire to play alongside his son in the league, a dream that came to fruition as Bronny stepped onto the court with him. The pair shared meaningful minutes, and Bronny’s presence on the floor allowed LeBron to witness firsthand his son’s journey into the professional world he has dominated for two decades.

Looking to the future, Bronny’s journey is just beginning. At 20 years old, he has plenty of time to develop his skills and gain experience. Playing with the South Bay Lakers offers him the ideal environment for growth. The G League provides a competitive but supportive space for Bronny to hone his shooting, improve his playmaking, and build on his defensive instincts. Given the rigorous demands of the NBA, time in the G League will serve as a valuable preparation phase for Bronny to work on his consistency and expand his skill set. His early games with the South Bay Lakers show that he has the foundation of a versatile player, and with patience and continued effort, he has the potential to make an impact at the NBA level.

As he continues to adjust to the professional game, Bronny will also benefit from the unique guidance of his father, a four-time NBA champion. LeBron’s influence and mentorship can give Bronny insights into the game that few young players can access. If he embraces this period of growth with the same discipline and drive that have characterized his father’s career, Bronny James may soon find himself making his mark in the NBA.