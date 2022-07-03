Summer League Recap: Lakers Dominate Warriors For Second Straight California Classic Victory

After a dominating performance to open up Summer League in the California Classic against the Miami Heat, the Los Angeles Lakers got back on the court on Sunday afternoon to take on the Golden State Warriors.

Despite playing in the second of a back-to-back, the Lakers still came out and dominated once again to the tune of a 100-77 victory.

Jay Huff picked up right where he left off in the Lakers’ opener as he began the game dominating on both ends of the floor with a block and L.A.’s first five points.

Scotti Pippen Jr. had an up-and-down first Summer League game but came out looking much better in this one, finding his teammates for open looks and knocking down an early three in rhythm.

The game had a nice pace to it early with a lot of back-and-forth scoring, resulting in a 23-21 Lakers lead through one quarter.

Paris Bass, who got his first start for the Lakers, carried the team’s offense at the beginning of the second quarter by scoring seven straight points, although the Warriors got hot from deep to keep it close.

Luckily, Cole Swider picked up where he left off in the Lakers’ opener by draining back-to-back threes of his own.

As was the case in the first game, it was a really balanced scoring attack for the Lakers as Huff, Pippen, Bass and Swider all had seven points a piece. Huff hit a three just before the end of the half to become the first player in double digits with 10, stretching the Lakers’ lead to 49-37 going into the locker room.

Pippen really took control of the game in the third quarter by running the Lakers’ offense to perfection, finding shots for himself and his teammates with both Swider and Huff continuing to knock down open shots from deep.

The Lakers’ defense was able to settle in a little bit to, allowing them to open up a commanding lead that sat at 72-53 through three quarters.

Mac McClung stayed relatively quiet for most of the game but got going to start the fourth quarter with a couple of nice drives, showing off his explosive speed.

Sacha Killeya-Jones, who did not get any minutes in the Lakers’ first game, made the most of his playing time down the stretch in this one with 10 points of the bench, displaying some nice touch around the rim for a big man.

Overall, Swider led the way with 16 points on 5-of-8 shooting from deep while Pippen had 15 points, eight assists and three steals and Huff finished with 10 points, six rebounds and three blocks.

Lakers second-round pick Max Christie had a nice bounce-back game as well with eight points, six rebounds and two assists while playing some nice defense on former Warriors lottery pick Moses Moody.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!