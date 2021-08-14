Summer League Recap: Pistons Beat Lakers Without Cade Cunningham

The Los Angeles Lakers continued Las Vegas Summer League action with their fourth game on Saturday night, taking on the Detroit Pistons.

The Pistons, of course, had the No. 1 overall pick in this past draft and used it on Cade Cunningham. The Lakers did not get to see the young, dynamic playmaker though as he sat this game out along with another experienced Pistons player in Killian Hayes.

L.A. had a prime opportunity to take advantage of the Pistons’ missing players but was still unable to do so, falling 103-86.

It was the Pistons that got off to a hot start as they used some outside shooting to take a double-digit lead in the first quarter. Despite a starting lineup change for the Lakers, they still started off slow offensively, which has been a theme for them in Las Vegas.

What has also been a theme for this Lakers team though is battling back and they did exactly that once again in this one with a 9-0 run to start the second quarter. Mac McClung finally made his presence felt with an early three after struggling offensively the last few games.

That run extended to 19-5 as the Lakers tied the game at 34 with Tres Tinkle scoring four straight points in his first start for the team.

Austin Reaves, who has been the Lakers’ best player this summer, had another strong half to lead the Lakers with nine points as they went into the locker room trailing 48-43 after an inexcusable turnover and foul at the buzzer.

While the Lakers have made coming back a habit this summer, they were unable to do so in this one as they never could quite get over the hump in the second half. Luka Garza, who was a standout in his four years at Iowa, led the way for the Pistons as the Lakers had no answer for the big man in the paint.

One of the lone bright spots for the Lakers was the play of Chaundee Brown, who has proven to be a solid wing defender this summer. He had his best scoring game in this one as well though, continuing to impress the Lakers brass.

Now that the Lakers have completed their first four games, going 2-2, they will finish with one more exhibition game after failing to reach the championship.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!