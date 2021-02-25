Suns’ Devin Booker Replaces Lakers’ Anthony Davis In 2021 All-Star Game

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver named Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker as the replacement to Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis for the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta.

Davis remains sidelined with Achilles and calf injuries as L.A. recently said the 27-year-old could potentially miss four weeks before making his return. Davis The earned his eighth straight All-Star Game selection after NBA head coaches voted him among the reserves.

Booker has earned his second selection in a row, again getting the nod by replacing an injured player. Phoenix’s guard is averaging a team-high 24.7 points as well as 4.3 assists and 3.8 rebounds this season. Booker joins teammate Chris Paul in the Western Conference’s reserves, making it the first time the Suns have multiple All-Stars in the same season since 2009-10.

After the first 30 games of the 2020-21 campaign, Phoenix ranked fourth in the West with a 20-10 record that is good for their best start to a season since 2007-08.

While the collection of players are set, All-Star Game rosters will be determined through the NBA All-Star Draft on March 4, which TNT is airing at 5 p.m. PT. Captains LeBron James and Kevin Durant will first select the starting five for each team from the pool of players voted as All-Star Game starters in each conference.

In the second round, James and Durant will complete the rosters by picking players selected as All-Star reserves.

Despite NBA All-Star 2021 being a one-day event this year, taking place on Sunday, March 7, fans will be able to watch the traditional player competitions that usually are organized on All-Star Weekend Saturday.

The Taco Bell Skills Challenge and MTN Dew 3-Point Contest will be decided before the All-Star Game’s 5 p.m. tipoff. Meanwhile, the AT&T Slam Dunk contest will take place at halftime.

Davis working to strengthen leg

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel said Davis is still not allowed to practice on the court as he continues his rehab.

Instead, the forward is focusing on conditioning drills and workouts as part of the team’s “conservative” approach to his injury. “[It’s] really just about strengthening the leg around the calf, and he’s able to lift upper body,” Vogel said.

“I think that’s his focal point right now.”

