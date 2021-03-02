Suns Vs. Lakers 03/02/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 7-1 straight up and 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers are looking to extend their current winning streak to three straight games with a victory over the Suns on Tuesday night.

Los Angeles is a 1.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. The Suns are 11-5 SU and ATS on the road this season.

Suns vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

The Lakers made it look easy in a 117-91 blowout win over the Golden State Warriors on Sunday night. Los Angeles led 41-21 at the end of the first quarter and extended that lead to 73-44 at halftime.

Six different Lakers scored double-digit points including LeBron James who led the way with 19 points, six rebounds and four assists in only 24 minutes of action. The Lakers are now 2-0 SU and ATS over their last two games since going 0-4 SU and ATS over their previous four games.

The win and cover over Golden State as 2.5-point favorites was a rare one as a small home favorite for the Lakers. Los Angeles is 3-6 SU and 2-7 ATS in its last nine games as a home favorite of four or fewer points per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Chris Paul had 15 assists and Devin Booker had 43 points in Phoenix’s 118-99 blowout win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night. Since opening their season with an 8-8 SU and ATS record, the Suns have gelled together and have been one of the league’s best teams in recent weeks with a 14-3 SU and ATS record over their last 17 games.

Phoenix enters Tuesday just a half-game behind the Los Angeles Clippers for third place in the Western Conference and just one game behind the Lakers for second place.

Tuesday night’s total is set at 213.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 8-3 in Phoenix’s last 11 games.

Los Angeles ranks second in the NBA in scoring defense allowing 105.6 points per game and Phoenix ranks fourth allowing 107.5 points per game. LeBron James and Devin Booker are both having great seasons offensively, but this game could end up being a great defensive battle between two of the NBA’s stingiest defenses.

