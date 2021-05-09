Suns Vs. Lakers 05/09/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 0-2 straight up and against the spread in their last two games against the Phoenix Suns. The Lakers will try to buck that trend with an upset win over the Suns on Sunday night at Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a 7.5-point home underdog on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In 33 home games this season, the Lakers are 18-15 SU and 13-20 ATS.

Suns vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis was fantastic on Friday night. In 39 minutes of action, Davis scored 36 points and added 12 rebounds and five assists. While Davis’ return to top form was a welcome sight for Lakers fans, the final score of Portland 106 to Los Angeles 101 was not.

The Lakers fell to seventh in the Western Conference with the loss, and another Portland win on Saturday has Los Angeles sitting 1.5 games behind the Trail Blazers in the standings with only five regular season games to go.

The Lakers are 2-8 SU and 2-7-1 ATS over their last 10 games (how the point spread works).

DeAndre Ayton scored 26 points and collected 15 rebounds in Phoenix’s 128-105 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. The Suns are 48-19 SU and 41-25-1 ATS on the season with a 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS record over their last seven games.

Phoenix’s last year with a winning record came back in 2013-14, and the team’s last trip to the postseason came in the Steve Nash era back in 2009-10. Now the Suns find themselves battling with the Utah Jazz for the top spot in the Western Conference.

Sunday night’s total is set at 215 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-0 in Phoenix’s last five games.

LeBron James is expected to return to the lineup later this week. Avoiding the play-in games would be nice, but at this point the Lakers just need to focus on getting James back healthy regardless of how long that takes. Davis looking like he is back at 100% is a promising sign for the postseason even if the team’s form over the last few weeks is worrisome.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.