Suns Vs. Lakers 05/27/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 5-0 straight up and 2-3 against the spread in their last five games at home. The Lakers will try to use their home-court advantage to take the lead in their best-of-seven series against the Phoenix Suns on Thursday night.

Los Angeles is a seven-point home favorite on the NBA odds at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In 37 home games this season, the Lakers are 14-23 including a current 0-3 ATS slump at home despite a 3-0 SU record in those three games (how the point spread works).

Suns vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis bounced back from his underwhelming performance in Game 1 to lead the Lakers to a 109-102 victory in Game 2 with 34 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. Dennis Schroder also had his best game since returning from quarantine going 8-for-16 and 6-for-6 from the free throw line to score 24 points. LeBron James added 23 points and nine assists in the win as the Lakers took over home-court advantage in what is now essentially a best-of-five series.

The Lakers are 6-1 SU and 5-2 ATS in their last seven home games against the Suns per the OddsShark NBA Database.

Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring on Tuesday night with 31 points, but he also carried the team’s worst +/- differential with a -16 during his time on the floor. DeAndre Ayton had 22 points and Cameron Payne had 19 points while no one else on the team had more than eight. The Suns have to be concerned that they’ve been held to just 100.5 points per game through the first two games of this series; they had the seventh best offense in the NBA during the regular season averaging 115.3 points per game.

Thursday night’s total is set at 211.5 points at sports betting sites. The OVER is 5-0 in Phoenix’s last five games on the road.

Los Angeles quickly put Game 1 in the past with a solid all-around effort in Game 2. This Lakers defense is built to thrive in the postseason, so as long as Anthony Davis and LeBron James are clicking in the offensive zone, this group is going to be an awfully tough out in its title defense.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.