Suns Vs. Lakers 05/30/21: Odds And NBA Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark)

The Los Angeles Lakers are 8-1 straight up and 4-5 against the spread over their last nine games. The Lakers will try to earn a third straight win and cover against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday afternoon at the Staples Center.

Los Angeles is a 6.5-point home favorite on the NBA odds for Game 4 at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com. In their last eight home games against the Suns, the Lakers are 7-1 SU (how the point spread works).

Suns vs. Lakers | OddsShark Matchup Report

Anthony Davis once again led the way in scoring in Game 3 with 34 points and 11 rebounds. The Lakers also got strong performances from LeBron James with 21 points and nine assists and Dennis Schroder with 20 points in Thursday’s 109-95 win over the Suns.

Davis and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope both suffered knee injuries in the game and are both listed as questionable in Game 4. While he is officially listed as questionable, Davis showed no interest in sitting out on Sunday as he told the media on Saturday that “there’s no chance that I don’t play tomorrow.”

The Lakers are 2-0 SU and ATS over their last two games since going just 1-5 ATS over their previous six games.

DeAndre Ayton tossed in 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Suns in scoring on Thursday night as Devin Booker went just 6-for-19 from the floor to settle for a 19-point performance.

Chris Paul was limited to only 27 minutes of play with his shoulder injury and had the game’s worst +/- differential with a -20, adding only seven points of scoring. Perhaps this series would have a different feel if Paul were healthy, but Phoenix’s high-powered offense has looked listless against this stingy Lakers defense.

Sunday night’s total is set at 209.5 points at online betting sites. The UNDER is 4-1 in Los Angeles’ last five games.

Los Angeles has seemingly taken complete control of this series with two consecutive convincing wins over the Suns. But if Phoenix wins on Sunday, the series would suddenly be tied up at two games apiece and the Suns would regain home court advantage. The Lakers would love to avoid that scenario with another strong performance in Game 4.

Check out OddsShark on Twitter and Instagram or head to YouTube for analysis on this week’s top games. As well, the OddsShark Computer serves up daily NBA picks for bettors.