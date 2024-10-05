Suns Vs. Lakers Preview: LeBron James & Anthony Davis Make Preseason Debuts

The Los Angeles Lakers return to the court on Sunday night in what will mark the preseason debuts of LeBron James and Anthony Davis against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert.

James and Davis both sat out the preseason opener on Friday, a loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the head coaching debut of JJ Redick. While Redick wasn’t pleased with some things, it was understandably not perfect in the team’s first game after just a few practices.

It will be interesting to see how things look with James and Davis integrated into the mix though as it was announced that they would be in action in the second preseason game. Redick has talked about using Davis as the hub of the offense and James playing more off the ball, and Sunday marks the first look at that in game action.

In the preseason opener, young players like Max Christie, Dalton Knecht and Jalen Hood-Schifino looked like they made serious strides in their development. With young players though, it is a matter of consistency so being able to follow it up with more quality play on Sunday would be big for the Lakers.

The Suns are a team in a similar position as the Lakers with multiple superstars in place but coming off a disappointing year. They also made a coaching change, bringing in Mike Budenholzer to replace Frank Vogel so this will mark his Suns debut.

Even if Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal all play, the Suns are in their first game together implementing new systems and terminology. As Laker fans know from Darvin Ham, the Budenholzer defensive system often leaves shooters open in the corners, so look for Redick’s team to get up a bunch of 3-pointers. That has been a big emphasis so far in training camp and the first preseason contest.

It remains to be seen how much James, Davis and the other starters will play, but getting at least a half together would be nice to see what they need to work on going into the next week of practice.

Los Angeles Lakers (0-1) vs. Phoenix Suns (0-0)

6:30 p.m. PT, October 4, 2024

Acrisure Arena, Palm Springs, CA

TV: Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: LeBron James

PF: Rui Hachimura

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Gabe Vincent, Max Christie, Jaxson Hayes, Dalton Knecht, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Bronny James

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Tyus Jones

SG: Devin Booker

SF: Bradley Beal

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Mason Plumlee

Key Reserves: Grayson Allen, Royce O’Neale, Josh Okogie, Monte Morris

