Suns Vs. Lakers Preview: LeBron James, Kevin Durant & Other Stars Square Off

The Los Angeles Lakers are 1-0 for the first time since 2016 after an impressive victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Opening Night. They got two days off without having to travel and now face the Phoenix Suns and their All-Star big three with both teams looking for a 2-0 start.

With LeBron James and Kevin Durant both getting up there in age, their matchups should continue to be cherished and this is the first of the 2024-25 season.

The first year of the Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal era in Phoenix did not go according to plan. The team lost in the first round of the playoffs in a sweep to the Timberwolves and injuries plagued Beal throughout the season. The hope is that a second year together can improve fortunes.

The Suns also got off to a 1-0 start by defeating the L.A. Clippers in overtime on Wednesday night. Booker, Beal and Durant combined for 74 points on 21-for-38 shooting. They also got important contributions from their major offseason acquisition in Tyus Jones. He had 11 points and eight assists on the night.

Both L.A. and Phoenix faced intriguing offseasons where they didn’t get much done, but felt justified that the moves they did make would raise their ceiling. This makes Friday — and the subsequent rematch on Monday — fun matchups to watch for both sides.

The Lakers, off of the huge win, are expected to have the same rotation available on Friday night. In addition to Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood and Christian Koloko, Jalen Hood-Schifino is out with an illness. The Suns are only without Josh Okogie.

But that doesn’t affect the nine-man rotation that head coach JJ Redick touted on Tuesday. Anthony Davis led the way with a dominant 36-point, 16-rebound night with plenty of support from the starters. And the bench crew — while not highly productive on the stat sheet — chipped in. Rookie Dalton Knecht got the most love despite playing 16 minutes. Perhaps the door could be open for him to get more minutes against the Suns.

Similar to Anthony Edwards, the Lakers will have some matchup issues for Booker and Durant, specifically. Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, Knecht, Rui Hachimura and James will have to put in extra work to keep those two from taking the game over. Hachimura is likely to get the starting matchup on Durant with James on Beal.

Los Angeles Lakers (1-0) vs. Phoenix Suns (1-0)

7:00 p.m. PST, Friday, October 25, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: ESPN, Spectrum SportsNet

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: D’Angelo Russell

SG: Austin Reaves

SF: Rui Hachimura

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: Max Christie, Gabe Vincent, Dalton Knecht, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Tyus Jones

SG: Bradley Beal

SF: Devin Booker

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Jusuf Nurkic

Key Reserves: Royce O’Neale, Grayson Allen, Mason Plumlee, Monte Morris

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s the best way to watch player interviews, exclusive coverage from events, participate in live shows, and more!