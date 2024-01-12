Suns Vs. Lakers Preview: Looking To Extend Win Streak & Win Fourth Game Against Phoenix

The Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns are very familiar with each other having already faced off three times this season. The fourth meeting will be the most star-studded as LeBron James and Anthony Davis will be across from all three of the Suns’ All-Stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal for the first time.

The Lakers have won all three contests so far this season as Davis has been absolutely dominant against the Suns. So far, the big man is averaging 25 points, 12.7 rebounds and two blocks when taking on the Suns as they have had no answer for him inside. Considering the level Davis has been performing at recently, more of the same should be expected.

LeBron has been just as dominant against the Suns, averaging 28 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.7 assists and 2.7 steals. His assist numbers have been increasing as of late, with many of those going to Davis which has allowed the big man to stay in rhythm and maintain his aggressiveness, something that is crucial for the Lakers’ success.

But the Lakers know what they will get from the stars, the key to victory has been getting consistent production from their role players. Austin Reaves has continued to make an impact but has been a bit of a slump from 3-point range lately. Turning that around would be a big boost considering the level of shooting the Suns possess.

Christian Wood has been rounding into form lately as well but unfortunately is out of this game due to a migraine.

All eyes will also be on the Lakers’ wings as Taurean Prince and Cam Reddish both knocked down some huge shots in the recent win over Toronto. Max Christie has also found himself in the rotation lately and has provided a boost on both ends of the court. On this night in particular, their defense in trying to contain the Suns’ three stars will be greatly relied upon.

The Suns have struggled from 3-point range during their recent two-game skid and the Lakers must be locked in defensively to ensure they don’t find their form on this night. That especially goes for the role players such as Grayson Allen or Eric Gordon, who can change the game if they get hot.

The keys for the Lakers remain the same. If they play with pace and control the paint, which hasn’t been an issue against Phoenix this season, it will go a long way towards getting the victory. These meetings have had a playoff-like atmosphere between the teams so the Lakers will need to lock in and rise to the occasion to extend their win streak.

Los Angeles Lakers (19-19) vs. Phoenix Suns (19-18)

7:30 p.m. PT, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: TNT

Radio: 710 AM ESPN LA

Projected Lakers Starting Lineup:

PG: Austin Reaves

SG: Cam Reddish

SF: Taurean Prince

PF: LeBron James

C: Anthony Davis

Key Reserves: D’Angelo Russell, Jarred Vanderbilt, Max Christie, Jaxson Hayes

Projected Suns Starting Lineup:

PG: Devin Booker

SG: Grayson Allen

SF: Bradley Beal

PF: Kevin Durant

C: Jusuf Nurkic

Key Reserves: Eric Gordon, Josh Okogie, Chimezie Metu

