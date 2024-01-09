Taurean Prince Feels More Valued With Lakers Than Anywhere Else In Career

After a lackluster start to 2024, the Los Angeles Lakers snapped their four-game losing streak against the hottest team in the league by beating the L.A. Clippers.

After recent disappointing losses to the Miami Heat and Memphis Grizzlies, there was little reason to expect the Lakers to be capable of defeating the Clippers, who were riding a five-game winning streak. It was a gutsy win by the purple and gold though, and a much-needed one due to the spiraling nature of the team.

It was all hands on deck to stop Kawhi Leonard, Paul George and James Harden. Taurean Prince was one of those players who saw some time on all three of the Clippers’ stars. Prince has been a key starter for the Lakers, averaging 30.9 minutes a contest and with L.A. being his fifth team, the swingman revealed he feels more appreciated than with other teams.

“I feel more valued here probably than I have anywhere in my career. I think that’s more so a testament to the organization and the people that work within,” Prince said after the win over the Clippers.

“I’ve been blessed to meet a lot of people throughout my years in the league so there’s a lot of familiar faces around here and they’ve seen my growth since meeting me and have seen my growth now since seeing me again years later. I think the trust is there, so it’s something where you just want to continue to keep that trust at a high level and put in the work I know I can to stay consistent at doing my job.”

Prince found himself in the closing lineup against the Clippers and made a huge mistake by fouling Norman Powell on a 3-pointer at the two-minute mark, narrowing the lead to one. Prince then hit a 3 to give L.A. a three-point lead and later made two clutch free throws to ice the game.

“I’m grateful, really. I knew when I made that big mistake, I was trying to get as close to him as possible without fouling,” he said. “Just kind of take away that air space and make him feel me while he was shooting and I just totally misjudged it.

“So, I immediately told myself I wanted to get that play back. When the opportunity came, I just took advantage of it.”

The Lakers made 11 3-pointers in their win but none were bigger than Prince’s in crunch time to create separation.

It was a tremendous moment for Prince and arguably the biggest shot he has made since joining the Lakers. For a team that has struggled mightily since the In-Season Tournament, Sunday’s win may change the trajectory of this season.

Anthony Davis: Lakers must build off victory over Clippers

The Lakers have picked up some quality wins this year and Sunday was probably the best win of the year due to dire circumstances. Anthony Davis told the team they need to build off this win to get back on the right path, so hopefully the can continue the momentum into their next game.

