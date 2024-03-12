Taurean Prince Says Lakers Have ‘Utmost Confidence’ After Win Against Timberwolves

The Los Angeles Lakers had quite the week as they overcame some of the best teams in the NBA and are right back in the playoff race.

Despite a hiccup against the Sacramento Kings, the Lakers put up wins against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Milwaukee Bucks and most recently the Minnesota Timberwolves. The win against the Timberwolves a must-win considering how shorthanded they were, though it required some effort because Minnesota hung around for most of the evening.

Los Angeles has been wildly inconsistent during the 2023-24 season, but the past few wins have been a reminder that they can hang with the best teams in the league on any given night. It might frustrate fans, but at least there’s some hope that they can put it all together to make another deep postseason run.

The team in general has played with more purpose on both ends of the floor recently and Taurean Prince acknowledged how confident the group is feeling during this stretch.

“I think we have confidence on the day to day,” Prince said. “Just how he walk, how we talk with each other, the things we say within the locker room. I think we have the utmost confidence to play against anybody. So being able to get those wins kind of confirms what we’ve been speaking about and the more wins you get, the better position you are in obviously for the playoffs. But wherever we land, we’ll be more than ready.”

The Lakers haven’t wavered from their belief that they can beat any team in the league and Prince’s comments affirm that. While he also acknowledged there’s no guarantee that they’ll avoid the Play-In Tournament, Prince at least expressed what fans were hoping to hear.

Although the win against Minnesota was much-needed, Los Angeles will need to play better than that to pick up more wins. The upcoming rematch against the Kings and matchup against the Golden State Warriors right after will carry Play-In ramifications and hopefully the Lakers are up for the challenge.

Austin Reaves expresses confidence that Lakers are one of the best teams in the NBA

Like Prince, Austin Reaves has been adamant that the Lakers are good enough to compete with anybody and he has showed it with some strong performances as of late. Although their record isn’t very impressive on paper, Reaves is confident that the purple and gold should be considered one of the best teams in the NBA.

